FAST Channel and AVOD Provider Video Solutions AG Selects Whip Media FASTrack for Content Performance Reporting and Partner Payments

Wedotv stands at the forefront of delivering free top-tier films, television, and sports content across the globe reaching over 35 million households via TV & OTT networks. It is accessible across devices and platforms such as, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, LG Channels, Xumo, Zattoo, Sling Freestream, and Local Now. With a robust footprint in key European markets like the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria, wedotv has recently extended its reach by inaugurating several channels in the United States.

"We are growing the distribution of our FAST channels across an increasingly wide number of platforms which brings huge challenges in terms of meaningful data with which we need to run our business. Each platform reports in a different format, uses different methods to provide access to that data, and the depth of data also varies greatly," said Philipp Rotermund, CEO & Founder of Video Solutions AG. "FASTrack helps us to normalize and collate platform data in an automated way and cross-reference it with other data sources including our ad server, playout provider, and our own app platform. This single FASTrack view means we can track content performance at a title level and automate payments to content suppliers in a very simple way."

"We are excited that the partnership with Video Solutions AG and Whip Media can help during this rapid growth as they expand their service offerings and solidify their status as leaders in the growing FAST market," stated Saj Jayasinghe, EVP Global Revenue of Whip Media. "Whip Media's solutions will help improve content engagement, optimize programming, and simplify operations, reaffirming their commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, and free entertainment to millions of viewers worldwide."

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing and distribution to create a smarter, more profitable entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations grow with our innovative SaaS software and insights solutions that drive automation, visibility and intelligence to track content performance anywhere and connect consumers to content. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com

About Video Solutions AG

Video Solutions AG is a leading FAST channel and AVoD provider with a global presence. Through its consumer brand, wedotv, Video Solutions AG delivers a vast array of free, high-quality sports and entertainment content across multiple devices and platforms. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Video Solutions AG continues to extend its influence and reach in the streaming sector. For more information, visit https://video-solutions.ag/

Media Contact

Jerry Inman, Whip Media, 1 3107302222, [email protected], www.whipmedia.com

SOURCE Whip Media