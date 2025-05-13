Fast Company and HP Host the New World of Work Summit in NYC

"The future of work isn't just about better tech—it's about empowering people to do their best work, wherever they are," said Dave Shull, President of HP Solutions. Post this

Tobias Chen , CEO, Volumetric Camera Systems, Inc.

, CEO, Volumetric Camera Systems, Inc. Brian Elliott , CEO, Work Forward

, CEO, Work Forward Rani Johnson, Chief Information Officer, Workday

Bernard Marr , International Best-Selling Author and Futurist

, International Best-Selling Author and Futurist Stephanie Mehta , CEO and Chief Content Officer, Fast Company & Inc.

, CEO and Chief Content Officer, Fast Company & Inc. Neal Ramasamy , Chief Information Officer, Cognizant

, Chief Information Officer, Cognizant Helen Sheirbon , SVP and Division President, HP Hybrid Systems

, SVP and Division President, HP Hybrid Systems Dave Shull , President, HP Solutions

"This summit is about more than just technology – it's about understanding how businesses can empower their teams through thoughtful, innovative strategies. Companies that invest in the right tools and prioritize people first not only foster a better sense of culture, but also unlock their full potential," says Damian Slattery, senior vice president of marketing at Fast Company.

Workers today seek professional fulfillment—multidimensional benefits that companies recognize as key opportunities. Many organizations overlook the key influence of technology. Technology is a powerful force in shaping employee experience, with IT leaders playing a critical role in delivering enablement strategies to drive business growth, while keeping employees engaged and inspired.

"The future of work isn't just about better tech—it's about empowering people to do their best work, wherever they are," said Dave Shull, President of HP Solutions. "At the New World of Work Summit, we'll explore how AI-powered solutions can take the complexity out of work, so teams can connect more easily, collaborate more naturally, and focus on what really drives impact."

