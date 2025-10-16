Fast Company Honors Toshiba's ELERA® Security Suite on the 2025 Next Big Things in Tech List

By combining human insight with the power of AI, we're transforming loss prevention into a smarter, more adaptive system that builds trust, empowers associates, and improves the shopper experience. Post this

ELERA® Security Suite reduces shrink, improves accuracy, and enhances the checkout experience without adding friction through edge AI technology for instant, secure, on-device decision-making. By blending technology, human understanding, and operational intelligence, ELERA® Security Suite is helping retailers reduce loss, improve operations, and enhance the shopper experience in meaningful, measurable ways.

"The recognition from Fast Company for Foundational AI underscores how we are helping retailers think differently about complex challenges like shrink. By combining human insight with the power of AI, we're transforming loss prevention into a smarter, more adaptive system that builds trust, empowers associates, and improves the shopper experience," said Yevgeni Tsirulnik, SVP Grocery and General Merchandising at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

This year's honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all the technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."

