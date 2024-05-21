Fast Company Honors TuneCore at Annual Most Innovative Companies Gala

Fast Company included TuneCore on its Most Innovative Companies in Music list for the second consecutive year (full list below) and invited TuneCore artist Madelline to provide entertainment for the annual gala

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-based Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies—has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the music industry for the second year in a row. Thursday night, TuneCore was spotlighted at Fast Company's annual gala celebrating this year's honorees, with TuneCore artist Madelline providing the event's musical entertainment.

Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Music in 2024

1. Universal Music Group

2. Atlantic Records

3. SoundCloud

4. Holoplot

5. Deezer

6. TUNECORE

7. Creem

8. The Recording Academy

9. CreateSafe

10. Feed.FM

One of the recent innovations contributing to TuneCore's inclusion in this year's list is the company's introduction of TuneCore Accelerator, the powerhouse program that helps artists find new audiences and propel fan discovery at each phase of development. TuneCore Accelerator was created as a direct response to self-releasing artists' growing need for a better way to find and develop their audiences, especially in the early phases of their careers. The program leverages industry-leading services powered by TuneCore's promotional teams, marketing programs, and innovative products, all designed with simple objectives in mind: drive discovery of artists' music, build audiences, and promote deeper fan engagement. Powered by our proprietary technology built by Believe Group's artist development experts, TuneCore Accelerator identifies and enrolls artists' music in discovery and growth opportunities best suited to advance them to the next phase of development. The program consists of four development plans specifically customized to serve artists at different stages of their careers—from strategies for artists with fewer than 1,000 streams who need to find their first listeners to catalog optimization tools for those who have already taken off.

Since launch, more than 80,000 independent artists are enrolled in the TuneCore Accelerator marketing programs across multiple DSPs. In the first quarter following TuneCore Accelerator's launch, nearly 10,000 artists increased their streams by an average of 143% compared to the previous quarter and moved to a higher development segment. The "Start" segment saw the most significant growth with 5,600 artists advancing to a higher segment driven by an average 561% increase in streams compared to the previous quarter*.

In addition to the launch of TuneCore Accelerator, the company has also played a large role in helping to establish guidelines for ethical engagement with AI in the music industry. TuneCore's 2023 partnership with AI development studio CreateSafe (also recognized on this year's Fast Company Most Innovative list) and Grimes allows artists to distribute collaborations created through Grimes' Elf.Tech AI to all major streaming platforms. More than just a distribution partnership, this early action in the AI space allowed TuneCore to set a blueprint for ethical engagement with AI in the music industry and set up a foundation for further AI usage in the future, defined by Believe & TuneCore's four pillars for AI engagement: Consent, Control, Compensation, and Transparency.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

