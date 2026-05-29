Fast Company Impact Council Annual Meeting to Convene With Top Leaders From Accenture Song, Carnegie, and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY to Explore Future of American Innovation

"What makes this community unique is the caliber and candor of the conversations—executives, founders, and changemakers coming together across industries to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and build meaningful connections," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. Post this

This year's theme, "The United States of Innovation," will examine the vital role innovation has played in establishing American economic leadership, and what is required to sustain that position in an increasingly competitive global landscape. On the eve of the country's 250th anniversary, discussions will center on where the U.S. stands on the global innovation stage, what's at stake if momentum slows, and how leaders can shape the next era of competitiveness.

Speakers at the event will include:

Gordon Boggis, CEO, Carnegie

Phillip Haid, Founder and CEO, Public

Xiaodi Hou, Founder and CEO, Bot Auto

Todd James, Founder and CEO, Aurora Insights

Ed Mitzen, Founder, Business for Good Foundation and Fingerpaint Group

Ndidi Oteh, CEO, Accenture Song

Muneer Panjwani, CEO, Engage for Good

Regan Parker, Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer, Shiftkey

Leah Qusba, CEO, GoodPower

Liam Ryan, CEO Streetleaf

Joe Scantlebury, President and CEO, Living Cities

Adam Thatcher, Cofounder and CEO, Grace Farms Tea & Coffee

Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company

Deirdre White, CEO, Pyxera Global

Emily Wilcox, CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Bo Zhao, Founder and CEO, Baby Gear Group

High-level takeaways from the event will be featured in the Fall issue of Fast Company, along with additional coverage on fastcompany.com.

"What makes this community unique is the caliber and candor of the conversations—executives, founders, and changemakers coming together across industries to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and build meaningful connections around the issues that will define America's next era of competitiveness and innovation," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Fast Company Impact Council Membership

The Impact Council is an elite community of the most innovative senior leaders in business and innovative leaders committed to driving meaningful change across industries. With more than 80% of the council composed of C-suite executives, membership provides a powerful platform for connection and collaborative problem-solving.

Members gain access to a highly curated suite of year-round benefits, including:

Exclusive Event Access: Beyond the annual meeting, members receive complimentary access to Fast Company's Innovation Festival and special pricing for Fast Company recognition programs like Most Innovative Companies.

Editorial Access and Thought Leadership: As a council member, Fast Company's editors will rely on you frequently for your expertise, acumen, and perspectives. Members are also invited to work directly with Fast Company editorial to submit pieces of thought leadership for publication on fastcompany.com.

National Recognition: All members will be listed in the Fall issue of Fast Company.

Participation is strictly by invitation, nontransferable, and vetted by Fast Company editors based on industry influence, career, trajectory, and leadership in the broader business, social, and cultural conversation. The leaders in the council reflect Fast Company's editorial emphasis on technology, design, creativity, social impact, and leadership.

To request an invitation for Impact Council membership, please click here.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Carroll, Fast Company, 1 (212) 389-5300, [email protected], www.fastcompany.com

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SOURCE Fast Company