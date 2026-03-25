Fast Company Names Boundless Life One of the World's Most Innovative Companies as Global Family Living Gains Momentum

Boundless Life enables families to live abroad in curated communities while children participate in an experiential education system rooted in real-world problem-solving, cultural immersion, and global citizenship. Post this

"Families are no longer separating where they live, work, and learn," said Mauro Repacci, CEO and Co-Founder of Boundless Life. "They're redesigning it entirely. We're building the infrastructure to support that shift. We're making it possible to prioritize connection, flexibility, and hands-on engagement with the world."

Boundless Life operates across three continents, with destinations in Greece, Montenegro, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Bali, Uruguay, and Japan. Learners ages 1.5 to 14 engage in interdisciplinary, project-based experiences that build critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration – skills essential for navigating an increasingly complex world.

With more than 1,600 families from over 50 countries, Boundless Life serves a rapidly growing community of families seeking a more intentional and globally connected way of life. More than 40% of families return for additional cohorts, underscoring strong demand and community retention. As interest in worldschooling, remote work, and long-term family travel rises, Boundless Life sits at the intersection of major global trends reshaping how families live and learn.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To select honorees, editors and writers evaluate thousands of submissions through a competitive process, identifying organizations driving progress across industries and geographies. The result is a global guide to innovation, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change – they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

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About Boundless Life

Boundless Life is pioneering a new way of living, working, and learning. The company offers family-friendly homes, coworking spaces, and a progressive, place-based education system in destinations around the world. Through its experiential model, Boundless Life enables families to integrate travel, work, and education – fostering global citizenship, deeper learning, and meaningful human connection. For more information, please visit boundless.life.

About Fast Company

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Media Contact:

Megan K. Miller

[email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Miller, Boundless Hospitality Corp., 1 4153101114 4153101114, [email protected], boundless.life

SOURCE Boundless Hospitality Corp.