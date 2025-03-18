Fast Company Names Findem One of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2025

"I'm immensely proud of our passionate team and our visionary customers who fuel our drive to continuously innovate. Together, we're shaping the future of talent acquisition as we know it," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. Post this

"It's incredibly validating to be recognized by Fast Company for the company and technology that we're building. Innovation is the lifeblood of Findem, from our platform's groundbreaking technology to a culture that celebrates everyone's impactful contributions," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "I'm immensely proud of our passionate team and our visionary customers who fuel our drive to continuously innovate. Together, we're shaping the future of talent acquisition as we know it."

Major accomplishments contributing to Findem's spot on the list include:

Launched Copilot for Sourcing – the industry's first AI companion that builds active talent pipelines from all hiring channels and is the next step toward a more autonomous and efficient top of the funnel. Talent teams have seen immediate, measurable results from Copilot, including reducing their time to contact by 83% and doubling their channel optimization.

Debuted its first vertical AI product, Executive Search Solution, which is purpose-built to revolutionize executive search workflows. This launch marks the first step of a broader strategy to develop tailored AI solutions across the talent acquisition space.

Extended its 3D data and AI infrastructure to power partner data and applications, including forging an innovative partnership with Paychex. This collaboration offers a first-of-its-kind AI recruiting solution to Paychex's small and medium-sized business customers, enabling them to dramatically accelerate their hiring processes and fill positions 5X faster than traditional job boards.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

To create the 2025 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, a team of more than four dozen Fast Company editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 58 industries and every region of the world. The 609 organizations on this year's list met Fast Company's high bar for demonstrating innovation and the impact of those innovations on business and industry. They lead their fields and are transforming the world.

Learn more about how Findem's talent data platform is driving innovation for some of the world's largest talent acquisition organizations at: https://www.findem.ai/platform

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai

