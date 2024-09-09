FAST COMPANY PRESENTS ITS 10th ANNUAL INNOVATION FESTIVAL

Fast Company will host its 10th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival September 16–19 in New York City featuring leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping our future.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Company, the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, will host its 10th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival September 16–19 in New York City. The 2024 Innovation Festival will bring together an extraordinary range of leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping our future. Festival headliners include Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative People of the Last 10 Years:

José Andrés, chef and founder, World Central Kitchen

Jennifer Doudna , founder, Innovative Genomics Institute; professor of chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

, founder, Innovative Genomics Institute; professor of chemistry, Lina Khan , chair, Federal Trade Commission

, chair, Federal Trade Commission Pat McGrath , founder, Pat McGrath Labs

, founder, Lin-Manuel Miranda , writer, lyricist, and actor

, writer, lyricist, and actor Satya Nadella , CEO, Microsoft

, CEO, Microsoft Sara Nelson , president, Association of Flight Attendants

, president, Association of Flight Attendants Issa Rae , writer, producer, actress, and founder, Hoorae

, writer, producer, actress, and founder, Hoorae Ryan Reynolds , cofounder, Maximum Effort; chief creative officer, MNTN

, cofounder, Maximum Effort; chief creative officer, MNTN Ted Sarandos , co-CEO, Netflix

In addition to the Main Stage lineup, attendees can also expect dynamic programming featuring conversations with chart-topping artist Shaboozey and Michael Huppe, the CEO of SoundExchange, on artists' rights in the age of AI; Busy Philipps, New York Times best-selling author, actor, activist, writer, and host, and David Rawlinson, the CEO of Qurate Retail, on infusing shopping experiences into late-night TV; as well as a range of top execs from Beats by Dre, Nike, Ikea, Reddit, Instacart, TikTok, and more sharing insights on everything from prioritizing employee engagement to the longevity economy to the spending power of Gen Alpha.

Attendees with All-Access passes will also gain access to Fast Tracks—Fast Company's unique take on field trips—and be granted access to an inside look at New York City's most innovative companies. Each visit will be hosted by company leaders at their offices, studios, and workspaces. Wieden+Kennedy, Atelier Jolie, Veja, MZ Wallace, Milk Makeup, and Giant Spoon are just a few of the 60+ Fast Tracks programmed this year.

For the third year in a row, the Innovation Festival is hosting a dinner series—Taste of Innovation—at renowned New York restaurants such as Jazba, Resident, Scarpetta, Daily Provisions, and Din Tai Fung. Guests will experience insightful conversations from execs and restauranteurs, dine with Fast Company editorial staff, and connect with fellow festival participants.

MORE SPEAKERS:

Shaboozey, Producer and Singer-Songwriter

Busy Philipps, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Actor, and Host

Yoon Ahn , Creative Director, Ambush; Global Women's Curator, Nike

, Creative Director, Ambush; Global Women's Curator, Nike Bahram Akradi , Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Life Time Fitness

, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Life Time Fitness Colleen Aubrey , SVP, AWS Solutions

, SVP, AWS Solutions Melissa Ben-Ishay , Cofounder and CEO, Baked by Melissa

, Cofounder and CEO, Baked by Melissa Brian Bordainick , Cofounder, Starface

, Cofounder, Starface Dani Dudeck , Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Instacart

, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Instacart Hanneke Faber , CEO, Logitech

, CEO, Logitech Ariane Gorin , CEO, Expedia Group

, CEO, Expedia Group Tom Hale , CEO, Ōura

, CEO, Ōura Linus Karlsson , Chief Creative Officer, Ikea

, Chief Creative Officer, Ikea Brian Kelly , Founder, The Points Guy

, Founder, The Points Guy Matt Klein , Head of Global Foresight, Reddit

, Head of Global Foresight, Reddit Brad Miller , Chief Information Officer, Moderna

, Chief Information Officer, Moderna Ken Moore , Chief Innovation Officer, Mastercard

, Chief Innovation Officer, Mastercard Dan Page , Global Head of Partnerships, New Screens, TikTok

, Global Head of Partnerships, New Screens, TikTok Bob Stiller , Founder, Keurig Green Mountain; Author

, Founder, Keurig Green Mountain; Author Chip Wade , CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

, CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group And many more

Fast Company is proud to acknowledge a record roster of 21 partners for its 10th annual Innovation Festival in 2024. Festival partners will be taking part in thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and an array of on-site activations. Participating partners include 3M, Better and Better, City of Hope, Convene, Danone, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Huge, Hyundai Motor Company, IBM, Innovate Alabama, Kohler Energy, Maker's Mark, Medtronic, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Moderna, NielsenIQ (NIQ), NYU Langone Health, Pfizer, Smartsheet, and Williams.

"For our record number of sponsors this year, the programming of the festival—highlighted by an all-star list of the 10 Most Innovative People of the Last 10 Years—offers a truly relevant framework for all partner messaging," said Melissa Rocco, executive vice president of sales for Fast Company. "Every festival attendee will walk away a fuller human being—personally and professionally—thanks to our editorial programming, and our partner insights and strategies."

3M will host an exclusive screening of its new documentary, Green Works, presented by award-winning actor and producer Lana Condor. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion, Green Champions: How Business Leaders Can Drive and Inspire Climate Action. The premiere and discussion will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, starting at 4:00 p.m. on the Main Stage at BMCC Tribeca PAC.

Better and Better will present an inspiring workshop on appreciative inquiry, a powerful, strengths-based approach grounded in positive psychology to assist companies experiencing rapid change and disruption. Learn from leading experts in Appreciative Inquiry and the founder of Keurig Green Mountain, Bob Stiller, on how to ask the right questions of all your stakeholders to keep them happy and engaged while driving optimized results.

City of Hope will discuss its new initiative that unites top minds across diverse organizations and industries to transform how pancreatic cancer cures are discovered, developed, and delivered.

Convene will examine how large corporations and small enterprises are learning from adjacent industries, like hospitality, to provide a truly elevated and engaging workday experience.

Danone's expert panel will focus on the latest breakthroughs in the world of food, nutrition innovation and science, that are impacting the health of people and the planet.

Expedia Group's new CEO Ariane Gorin will explore how the travel sector is poised for its next and possibly brightest chapter. In another expert discussion from Expedia Group, attendees will hear how the hottest brands are redefining the shopping experience by going all-in on social and influencer marketing.

GS1 US will bring together innovators for an expert talk illuminating how the latest technological advances such as 2D barcodes, powered by GS1 Standards, are enhancing inventory management, improving traceability, and minimizing waste.

Huge will ignite a lively discussion on how generative AI is powering a new world of possibility for customer-focused companies to deliver the experiences people need and crave.

Hyundai Motor Company will help attendees grasp how technological advances such as artificial intelligence and sculptural photography may disrupt the contemporary art world, and how art inspires technological innovation.

IBM will present an interactive workshop at the Festival Hub: Experiences Reimagined: Data and AI as a Catalyst for Creativity and Innovation. And, during festival week, on the courtyard outside the Main Stage at BMCC Tribeca PAC, for the AI curious, IBM will host a shot-tracking table tennis experience where attendees can take a swing and get AI-generated commentary.

Innovate Alabama will bring to life its mission to help innovators grow roots in Alabama through multiple activations. At the Festival Hub, Innovate Alabama will host a virtual reality experience featuring Alabama's outdoors, present two expert discussions, and sponsor the opening night party on Tuesday, Sept. 17. One panel will feature founders making a meaningful impact in Alabama, spotlighting how Innovate Alabama is driving the future of innovation by investing in startups through programs like InvestAL. The second session features Storyteller Overland, a rapidly growing Alabama-based innovator in the outdoor recreation space. Throughout festival week, the Storyteller Overland SEEK AL van, a component of Innovate Alabama's outdoor recreation campaign, will be stationed outside BMCC Tribeca PAC, where attendees can learn more about Alabama's outdoor recreation and discover the beauty that Alabama has to offer.

Kohler Energy will host a panel, Building a Climate Resilient Grid With More Sustainable Energy Solutions, featuring a discussion on next-generation energy innovations and solutions with President and CEO Brian Melka.

Medtronic will host an activation showcasing healthcare technology innovations at the Festival Hub, as well as present a panel focused on The Tech Revolution: What it Means for Your Health.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will spotlight visionary leaders in air travel, hotels, and travel management on a panel discussing how the sector plans to address sustainable travel needs plus innovative steps already underway.

Maker's Mark, part of Suntory Global Spirits, will sponsor the Best Workplaces for Innovators reception, taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Moderna will take the stage alongside some of the world's most innovative companies ready for the next chapter of the AI revolution, illuminating the bold approaches they are taking to weave AI into the fabric of their business.

NielsenIQ (NIQ) will explore how "synthetic respondents" can validate and optimize new product concepts, surprising insights being discovered from using this cutting-edge approach, and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead as generative AI pairs with real-time consumer data.

NYU Langone Health will convene leading experts to reveal how they are disrupting traditional tenets of marketing and comms to reach consumers in the vast and rapidly changing consumer landscape.

Smartsheet will explore how business leaders are prioritizing creativity and innovation while maintaining stability and structure in the face of major disruptive forces.

Williams will discuss how corporations are reevaluating resource management and turning to new energy sources to thrive in this new era of AI.

INNOVATION FESTIVAL MAIN VENUES

Festival Hub

The Festival Hub at Convene

1 Liberty Street (entrance on Broadway)

New York, NY 10006

Main Stage

The Main Stage at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

190 West Street

New York, NY 10013

Note: The Forum and Assembly stages, where most partner talks will take place, will be hosted at the Festival Hub at Convene.

PRESS CREDENTIALS

Press credentials for the Fast Company Innovation Festival are available to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact Alyssa Carroll, head of communications for Fast Company and Inc., at [email protected].

To see the full festival schedule and to purchase tickets, visit events.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alyssa Carroll

Head of Communications

Mansueto Ventures, Inc. & Fast Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alyssa Carroll, Mansueto Ventures, Inc. & Fast Company, 1 857.205.8237, [email protected], https://www.fastcompany.com

SOURCE Fast Company