Fast Company Presents its 2024 AI 20 List Celebrating the Most Influential Visionaries and Companies in AI Today

"Together with our partners at Solidigm, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of AI's potential and unlock the ways in which it will lead us forward," said Damian Slattery, Fast Company senior vice president of marketing. Post this

The thought-provoking virtual event will convene list honorees including Sasha Luccioni, AI and climate lead at Hugging Face, Richard Socher, CEO of You.com, and Robert Nishihara, cofounder of Anyscale, to provide valuable perspectives on AI's future - both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in 2025 and beyond. To join, please register at no-cost at events.fastcompany.com/ai20-webinar.

"As we navigate the innovation and regulation of this transformative technology, it's crucial to highlight the voices driving the industry and technology. Together with our partners at Solidigm, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of AI's potential and unlock the ways in which it will lead us forward," said Damian Slattery, Fast Company senior vice president of marketing.

The AI 20 list was introduced in 2024 and has previously included notable figures such as DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman, New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, Google VP & GM of search Elizabeth Reid, and more.

"Solidigm has been at the forefront of storage innovation for decades and is proud to be helping shape the future of AI. As we partner with Fast Company to celebrate the AI 20, we're excited to highlight the leaders who are not only pioneering technology but also guiding its responsible evolution. Together, we can unlock the full potential of AI and drive meaningful change," said Mike Gaertner, Director of Marketing at Solidigm.

To see the AI 20, visit fastcompany.com/section/ai-20.

To register to join the AI 20 virtual event on Thursday, December 5 from 2-3 p.m. EST, visit events.fastcompany.com/ai20-webinar.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with sister publication Inc. For more information, visit www.fastcompany.com.

About Solidigm

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data's unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Originating from the sale of Intel's NAND and SSD business, Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary of semiconductor leader SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of team members in 13 locations around the world. For more information, please visit solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn. "Solidigm" is a trademark of SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp. (d/b/a Solidigm).

Media Contact

Alyssa Carroll

Mansueto Ventures, Inc. & Fast Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alyssa Carroll, Mansueto Ventures, 1 8572058237, [email protected], fastcompany.com

SOURCE Fast Company; Mansueto Ventures