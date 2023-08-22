Fast Company Recognizes Resonant Link's Wireless Lift Truck Charger for Transforming the Way We Work

Resonant Link Joins Leaders like Google, MIT, and The Trevor Project Solving the World's Toughest Challenges through Design Thinking
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fast Company honored Resonant Link's 19.2 kW, 400 A wireless lift truck charger with an Innovation by Design award, recognizing it as a transformative product that's changing how we work and live. The Innovation by Design Awards ‥honor the companies and products solving the problems of today and tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a cross-section of leading businesses across industries. Past recipients include Rivian's R1T electric truck, Levi's Circular 501 jeans, Waymo's autonomous driving system, and AirBnB's experience-driven platform. It is one of the most sought-after awards of the year.
The Innovation by Design award entries are reviewed by a panel of designers, business leaders, and Fast Company editors, and evaluated on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
"Over the past year, as customer demand for our wireless forklift charger has grown, we've learned just how much fleets need automated wireless fast charging," says Grayson Zulauf, Resonant Link's CEO and Co-Founder, adding "We are humbled to be recognized as part of this year's exceptional group of honorees for working to solve the world's toughest challenges through design thinking."
"I am amazed at how our team approached solving the problem of charging for electric fleets," added Aaron Stein, Resonant Link's CTO. "Combining invaluable customer feedback with our core value of being bound only by physics led us to incept and deliver a wireless charging system unlike any other – one that helps fleet managers save time and money today while laying the groundwork for the energy-efficient warehouse of the future."
To learn more about Resonant Link's award-winning wireless charging system, go to https://www.resonant-link.com/solutions/industrial-and-material-handling. To see the full list of Innovation by Design award honorees, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.
