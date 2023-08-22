Fast Company Recognizes Resonant Link's Wireless Lift Truck Charger for Transforming the Way We Work

"Over the past year, as customer demand for our wireless forklift charger has grown, we've learned just how much fleets need automated wireless fast charging," says Grayson Zulauf, Resonant Link's CEO and Co-Founder. Tweet this

"Over the past year, as customer demand for our wireless forklift charger has grown, we've learned just how much fleets need automated wireless fast charging," says Grayson Zulauf, Resonant Link's CEO and Co-Founder, adding "We are humbled to be recognized as part of this year's exceptional group of honorees for working to solve the world's toughest challenges through design thinking."

"I am amazed at how our team approached solving the problem of charging for electric fleets," added Aaron Stein, Resonant Link's CTO. "Combining invaluable customer feedback with our core value of being bound only by physics led us to incept and deliver a wireless charging system unlike any other – one that helps fleet managers save time and money today while laying the groundwork for the energy-efficient warehouse of the future."

To learn more about Resonant Link's award-winning wireless charging system, go to https://www.resonant-link.com/solutions/industrial-and-material-handling. To see the full list of Innovation by Design award honorees, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

