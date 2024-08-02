Fast Company Unveils List of the 10 Most Innovative People of the Last 10 Years

"The Fast Company Innovation Festival has always been a celebration of creativity and vision in business and beyond, bringing stories of innovation to life," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our editors are excited to highlight the work of these 10 innovators." Post this

"The Fast Company Innovation Festival has always been a celebration of creativity and vision in business and beyond, bringing stories of innovation to life," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our editors are excited to highlight the work of these 10 innovators, whose world-changing contributions underscore some of the most important themes in business, social impact, and culture over the last decade."

Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative People are:

José Andrés, chef and founder, World Central Kitchen

Jennifer Doudna, founder, Innovative Genomics Institute; professor of chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Lina Khan, chair, Federal Trade Commission

Pat McGrath, founder, Pat McGrath Labs

Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer, lyricist, and actor

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Sara Nelson, president, Association of Flight Attendants

Issa Rae, writer, producer, actress, and founder, Hoorae

Ryan Reynolds, cofounder, Maximum Effort; chief creative officer, MNTN

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, Netflix

The 10 Most Innovative People are the centerpiece of the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the premier gathering of influential thinkers, leaders, and creatives. Now in its 10th year, the Innovation Festival will feature innovation luminaries across multiple stages and at dozens of locations throughout New York City via the festival's signature Fast Tracks—Fast Company's wholly original field trips that grant attendees inside access to the world's most innovative businesses. For the third year, the Innovation Festival is hosting a dinner series—Taste of Innovation—at six dining establishments, including Jazba, Resident, Scarpetta, Daily Provisions, and Restaurant Daniel.

The 2024 Fast Company Innovation Festival is sponsored by 3M, Better and Better, City of Hope, Convene, Danone, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Huge, Hyundai Motor Company, IBM, Innovate Alabama, Kohler Energy, Moderna, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Medtronic, NYU Langone Health, Pfizer, Smartsheet, and Williams.

