Fast Company's Annual Impact Council Meeting Gathers Top Leaders to Tackle Human Connection in a Digital Age

For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the Fast Company Impact Council, please visit https://events.fastcompany.com/impact-council-annual-meeting-2025/7568742. Post this

"As we navigate an era of constant technological evolution, it's essential to develop and maintain strong and impactful communities across our personal and professional lives. The Impact Council is where leaders can come together and expand their networks to share ideas and challenge themselves to explore new ways to shape a more connected future," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Featured speakers include:

Alan Bacon Jr. , Cofounder and Chief Strategist, Ganggang

, Cofounder and Chief Strategist, Ganggang Elyse Cohen , Chief Impact Officer, Rare Beauty; President, Rare Impact Fund

, Chief Impact Officer, Rare Beauty; President, Rare Impact Fund Barbara Bouza , Former President, Walt Disney Imagineering

, Former President, Walt Disney Imagineering Andrea Carafa , Director, Blackstone Launchpad ; QB3 Entrepreneur in Residence; Rachel Carson Lecturer, University of California, Santa Cruz

, Director, ; QB3 Entrepreneur in Residence; Rachel Carson Lecturer, Christina Elson , John A. Allison IV Executive Director, Center for the Study of Capitalism at Wake Forest University

, John A. Allison IV Executive Director, Center for the Study of Capitalism at Hala Hanna , Executive Director, MIT Solve

, Executive Director, MIT Solve Celia Jones , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Finn Partners

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Tyler Dean Kempf , Creative Director, Second City Works

, Creative Director, Second City Works Nerin Kadribegovic, Founder, Kadre Architects

David Ko , CEO, Calm

, CEO, Calm Marcus Garrick Miller , Saxophonist and Composer; Music Director, Grace Farms

, Saxophonist and Composer; Music Director, Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Flora Food U.S.

Sharon Prince , Founder and CEO, Grace Farms

, Founder and CEO, Tom Subak , Founder, Re/Imagination Lab; Cofounder, Charley

, Founder, Re/Imagination Lab; Cofounder, Charley Brendan Vaughan , Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company

, Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company Andrew Zimmerman , CEO, Journey

High-level takeaways from the event will be featured in the Fall issue of Fast Company, along with additional coverage on fastcompany.com.

"The Impact Council convenes an editorially curated, influential group of leaders to expand perspectives and unlock new strategies for today's evolving business landscape. This year, we're excited to welcome Flora Food U.S. as the annual meeting sponsor—helping make this experience possible, while also sharing key insights into the future of food," says Damian Slattery, senior vice president of marketing at Fast Company.

For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the Fast Company Impact Council, please visit https://events.fastcompany.com/impact-council-annual-meeting-2025/7568742. Participation in the event is by invitation and is nontransferable.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Carroll, Fast Company, 1 800-248-0308, [email protected], www.fastcompany.com

SOURCE Fast Company