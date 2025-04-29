Fast Company's Annual Impact Council Meeting Gathers Top Leaders to Tackle Human Connection in a Digital Age

Invitation-only event convenes influential voices in business and culture for discussions on leadership, empathy, and progress in partnership with cohost Grace Farms
NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Company, the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, will host its annual Impact Council meeting at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 6, 2025. The Impact Council is a collective of the most innovative minds in business—leaders who are shaping the future through bold ideas and commitment to progress. The annual gathering brings together members for a day of panels and roundtable discussions focused on some of the most urgent challenges and promising opportunities of our time.
This year's theme—maintaining human touch in an increasingly digital world—will explore how leaders can foster connection and empathy and keep pace with technological change while maintaining a strong footing in the analog world. Attendees will engage in dynamic activities and deepen relationships within this influential network, all while enjoying the backdrop of event cohost Grace Farms, an 80-acre cultural and humanitarian center owned and operated by Grace Farms Foundation.
"As we navigate an era of constant technological evolution, it's essential to develop and maintain strong and impactful communities across our personal and professional lives. The Impact Council is where leaders can come together and expand their networks to share ideas and challenge themselves to explore new ways to shape a more connected future," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
Featured speakers include:
- Alan Bacon Jr., Cofounder and Chief Strategist, Ganggang
- Elyse Cohen, Chief Impact Officer, Rare Beauty; President, Rare Impact Fund
- Barbara Bouza, Former President, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Andrea Carafa, Director, Blackstone Launchpad; QB3 Entrepreneur in Residence; Rachel Carson Lecturer, University of California, Santa Cruz
- Christina Elson, John A. Allison IV Executive Director, Center for the Study of Capitalism at Wake Forest University
- Hala Hanna, Executive Director, MIT Solve
- Celia Jones, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Finn Partners
- Tyler Dean Kempf, Creative Director, Second City Works
- Nerin Kadribegovic, Founder, Kadre Architects
- David Ko, CEO, Calm
- Marcus Garrick Miller, Saxophonist and Composer; Music Director, Grace Farms
- Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Flora Food U.S.
- Sharon Prince, Founder and CEO, Grace Farms
- Tom Subak, Founder, Re/Imagination Lab; Cofounder, Charley
- Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company
- Andrew Zimmerman, CEO, Journey
High-level takeaways from the event will be featured in the Fall issue of Fast Company, along with additional coverage on fastcompany.com.
"The Impact Council convenes an editorially curated, influential group of leaders to expand perspectives and unlock new strategies for today's evolving business landscape. This year, we're excited to welcome Flora Food U.S. as the annual meeting sponsor—helping make this experience possible, while also sharing key insights into the future of food," says Damian Slattery, senior vice president of marketing at Fast Company.
For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the Fast Company Impact Council, please visit https://events.fastcompany.com/impact-council-annual-meeting-2025/7568742. Participation in the event is by invitation and is nontransferable.
