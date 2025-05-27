Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Summit & Gala Returns to NYC With Visionary Leaders From Pixar, Bluesky Social, E.l.f. Beauty, and More

"The Most Innovative Companies Summit & Gala is a powerful convergence of ideas and impact. We look forward to welcoming our newest honorees into this exclusive community," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. Post this

The daytime summit will feature dynamic keynote conversations and panels with changemaking leaders in creativity, strategy, and innovation. The evening will culminate in a glamorous black-tie gala honoring the groundbreaking companies that made this year's list, and it will close with an energetic live DJ set from the Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo.

Tickets are available now, and the full event agenda is posted on the event website. Press should request a credential by emailing [email protected].

Featured speakers include:

Kate Charles , Chief Strategy Officer, Oberland

, Chief Strategy Officer, Oberland Pete Docter , Chief Creative Officer, Pixar

, Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Randy Goldberg , Cofounder and Chief Brand Officer , Bombas

, Cofounder and Chief , Bombas Jay Graber , CEO, Bluesky Social

, CEO, Bluesky Social Michael Huppe , President and CEO, SoundExchange

, President and CEO, SoundExchange Annie Jackson , Cofounder and CEO, Credo Beauty

, Cofounder and CEO, Credo Beauty Priyanka Jain , Cofounder and CEO, Evvy

, Cofounder and CEO, Evvy Laurie Lam , Chief Brand Officer , E.l.f. Beauty

, Chief , E.l.f. Beauty Marc Lore , Founder and CEO, Wonder

, Founder and CEO, Wonder François Nguyen, Chief Design and Experience Officer, SharkNinja

Katie Sturino , Founder, Megababe

, Founder, Megababe Gillian Zucker , CEO, Halo Sports and Entertainment

Fast Company also extends its gratitude to the event partners and sponsors, who will be contributing to thought-leadership programming and on-site activations throughout the day.

"This celebration of innovation is a signature moment for Fast Company—and it wouldn't be possible without our incredible partners," says Damian Slattery, senior vice president of marketing at Fast Company. "Their collaboration brings depth to our programming, creativity to our experiences, and real value to our community of leaders."

Atlassian's panel will provide practical strategies to cut through digital chaos, streamline teamwork, and prepare your organization for an AI-enabled future.

Lumen Technologies will host a custom session. Telecom is shifting from legacy infrastructure to cloud-native platforms. This session explores Lumen's transformation and how next-gen networks drive innovation, enable enterprise AI, and reshape the global competitive landscape.

Pella will host a panel on modern storytelling for iconic brands, where branding masters will share insights on building trust and crafting enduring, legendary brands.

Texas A&M brings together thought leaders to explore how interdisciplinary innovation and human-centered leadership are shaping the future of learning.

Huge will present an AI-powered activation that transforms attendees' visions for the future into unique digital sculptures. This immersive experience enables connections among like-minded leaders, offering a tangible representation of collective innovation.

"At Texas A&M, we're integrating art, design, technology, and performance to shape how the world communicates and connects. Being named a Most Innovative Company and joining this panel is an incredible honor—it affirms that creativity is central to solving real-world challenges, and that universities like ours play a vital role in advancing both innovation and citizenship." —Tim McLaughlin, Dean, Texas A&M College of Performance, Visualization, and Fine Arts

For more information or to purchase a ticket to the Most Innovative Companies Summit & Gala, please visit https://events.fastcompany.com/MIC-SummitandGala-2025/.

