Fast, Faster, Fastest: Is It Time for Automated Model Building? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how an innovative server-based model-building tool can greatly speed up the creation of solid health economic models that meet good practice guidelines and HTA guidance. The featured speakers will discuss how automation tools can leverage the power of server-based installations while preserving the Excel-based nature of models preferred by stakeholders.
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health economic models are now used in every stage of product development, from early planning and portfolio selection based on target product profiles; through analyses to understand which gaps in the evidence have the biggest impact on predicted value; to health technology assessment (HTA) submissions, budget impact estimates and price negotiations. To facilitate quicker development of models, whole disease models that can be reused have been proposed. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK is piloting the pathway assessment framework where HTA will be supported by an open-source model available to all stakeholders. This will also help ensure consistency across decisions that previously were hard to consolidate across single technology appraisals.
In this presentation, Evidera experts will provide insights into an innovative approach to produce models faster via automation of much of the structuring. The session will begin with the description of developments that motivate the creation of these innovative tools to ensure faster approaches to modeling across multiple disease areas. Dr. J. Jaime Caro, MDCM, FRCPC, FACP, chief scientist, will describe in non-technical terms the components of the server-based platform solution, the IT requirements and the automation wizards. Dr. K. Jack Ishak, PhD, vice president of statistical methodology and strategy, evidence synthesis, communication and modeling, will present an automated time-to-event equation-fitting tool that can quickly produce equations required for these models. Finally, the panel – which will be moderated by Agnes Benedict, executive director, scientific affairs, evidence synthesis, communication and modeling – will discuss the benefits of automation using Python and the DICE methodology. Remaining challenges regarding training of model builders and users, and making such models submission ready will be discussed by the panelists.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the value of an innovative server-based model-building tool to greatly speed up the creation of solid health economic models to meet good practice guidelines and HTA guidance and how automation tools can leverage the power of server-based installations.
Join these experts from Evidera, part of the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fast, Faster, Fastest: Is It Time for Automated Model Building?
