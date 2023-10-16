Fast, Faster, Fastest: Is It Time for Automated Model Building? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this presentation, Evidera experts will provide insights into an innovative approach to produce models faster via automation of much of the structuring. Tweet this

Join this webinar to gain insights into the value of an innovative server-based model-building tool to greatly speed up the creation of solid health economic models to meet good practice guidelines and HTA guidance and how automation tools can leverage the power of server-based installations.

Join these experts from Evidera, part of the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fast, Faster, Fastest: Is It Time for Automated Model Building?

