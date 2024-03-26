Fast Forward Unveils Its Largest-Ever Startup Accelerator Cohort, Supported by Leading Funders

The surge in new AI-powered nonprofit solutions demonstrates that our mission is as vital as ever. Post this

The upcoming 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort is supported by Google.org, BlackRock, the HPE Foundation, Bloomberg, Salesforce, Okta, Twilio.org, ServiceNow, Dell Technologies, Endless Network, Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, Arrow Impact, Slavet Family Foundation, Pinterest, CTIA Wireless Foundation, and NewRelic.org.

Introducing the 2024 Cohort

Since 2014, Fast Forward has seen its portfolio of 90 tech nonprofits collectively impact over 186M lives and secure $753M in follow-on funding. Fast Forward is thrilled to welcome the following twelve organizations to its portfolio:

"Launching into another year with our largest cohort yet is really exciting," said Shannon Farley, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Fast Forward. "The surge in new AI-powered nonprofit solutions demonstrates that our mission is as vital as ever. Making sure the most impactful tech reaches those who need it most is mission critical for a more equitable world. The 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort will fundamentally change the composition of our portfolio."

Fast Forward is set to showcase these solutions in the upcoming months via its Demo Days.

About Fast Forward

Fast Forward brings the tech and nonprofit communities together to deploy tech to solve humanity's biggest challenges. Through its annual flagship Startup Accelerator, Fast Forward equips a cohort of tech nonprofit startups with seed funding, mentorship, and community. Its portfolio includes nearly 90 tech nonprofits across every issue area, which have impacted 186M lives and raised $753M in follow-on funding. Its AI for Humanity initiative further extends its mission by supporting AI-powered nonprofit leaders. With support from its partners, Fast Forward has invested $36M+ in philanthropic capital into tech nonprofits. Fast Forward's other programs and products include its Tech Nonprofit Job Board, Pitch Camp, Growth Accelerator, Tech Nonprofit Playbook, What's Good in Tech newsletter, AI for Humanity newsletter, Weekly Resource Roundup newsletter, and more. Based in San Francisco, the organization was founded in 2014 by seasoned entrepreneurs Kevin Barenblat and Shannon Farley. For more information visit www.ffwd.org.

