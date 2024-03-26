Fast Forward Unveils Its Largest-Ever Startup Accelerator Cohort, Supported by Leading Funders

The 11th annual cohort includes tech nonprofits building solutions that address democracy, women's health, climate, criminal justice reform, and financial equity
SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Forward, which brings the tech and nonprofit communities together to deploy tech to solve humanity's biggest challenges, today announced the launch of its 11th annual Startup Accelerator. The 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort is the largest one to date, featuring twelve tech nonprofits.
The 2024 Startup Accelerator saw its most diverse pool of applicants, with a 6x increase in AI-powered nonprofit (APN) solutions. These solutions are focused in areas such as democracy, women's health, climate change, criminal justice reform, and financial equity. During the program, Fast Forward will equip the selected cohort with seed funding, a tailored curriculum, mentorship, and technical support. It will also leverage its network of partners to offer skills-based mentoring from their employees, ensuring the cohort has access to the necessary resources and knowledge to scale effectively.
The upcoming 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort is supported by Google.org, BlackRock, the HPE Foundation, Bloomberg, Salesforce, Okta, Twilio.org, ServiceNow, Dell Technologies, Endless Network, Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, Arrow Impact, Slavet Family Foundation, Pinterest, CTIA Wireless Foundation, and NewRelic.org.
Introducing the 2024 Cohort
Since 2014, Fast Forward has seen its portfolio of 90 tech nonprofits collectively impact over 186M lives and secure $753M in follow-on funding. Fast Forward is thrilled to welcome the following twelve organizations to its portfolio:
- Adalat AI: AI-based transcriber reducing backlogs in Indian courts to ensure fair and speedy trials.
- ColorStack: Online community engagement platform helping Black and Latinx comp sci students complete their degree and land tech jobs.
- Farmers for Forests: Imaging tech revealing opportunities to facilitate and fund reforestation with Indian farmers.
- Free Our Vote: Data solutions helping formerly incarcerated U.S. citizens overcome barriers to voting.
- ineedana.com: Search engine of accurate abortion information connecting users to healthcare.
- Investigative Journalism Foundation: Database and newsroom daylighting public interest data for Canadians.
- Lenny Learning: AI-powered platform enabling educators to deliver customized health education that improves student well-being.
- O-Lab: Virtual training experience teaching 21st century skills to vulnerable youth.
- Our Roots: Online coaching promoting perinatal mental health in low-income communities of color.
- Playlab AI: Interactive platform for educators to create, remix, and share AI edtech tools.
- ¡Reclamo!: Legal tool empowering undocumented and immigrant workers to reclaim stolen wages.
- Uprooted Academy: Virtual community center for students of color navigating the high school-to-career pipeline.
"Launching into another year with our largest cohort yet is really exciting," said Shannon Farley, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Fast Forward. "The surge in new AI-powered nonprofit solutions demonstrates that our mission is as vital as ever. Making sure the most impactful tech reaches those who need it most is mission critical for a more equitable world. The 2024 Startup Accelerator cohort will fundamentally change the composition of our portfolio."
Fast Forward is set to showcase these solutions in the upcoming months via its Demo Days.
About Fast Forward
Fast Forward brings the tech and nonprofit communities together to deploy tech to solve humanity's biggest challenges. Through its annual flagship Startup Accelerator, Fast Forward equips a cohort of tech nonprofit startups with seed funding, mentorship, and community. Its portfolio includes nearly 90 tech nonprofits across every issue area, which have impacted 186M lives and raised $753M in follow-on funding. Its AI for Humanity initiative further extends its mission by supporting AI-powered nonprofit leaders. With support from its partners, Fast Forward has invested $36M+ in philanthropic capital into tech nonprofits. Fast Forward's other programs and products include its Tech Nonprofit Job Board, Pitch Camp, Growth Accelerator, Tech Nonprofit Playbook, What's Good in Tech newsletter, AI for Humanity newsletter, Weekly Resource Roundup newsletter, and more. Based in San Francisco, the organization was founded in 2014 by seasoned entrepreneurs Kevin Barenblat and Shannon Farley. For more information visit www.ffwd.org.
