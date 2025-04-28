Fast-Growing Out of Home Company Harkey Media Makes Its Largest Acquisitions

Harkey Media is Already Recognized as the Most Innovative Out Of Home Company in America

PHOENIX, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harkey Media, a fast-growing company specializing in Out of Home (OOH) advertising, today announces its largest official outright OOH purchases. For years, the company has developed world-class OOH assets in top U.S. media markets. With fresh investor capital, the company is now opening the door to high-profile OOH acquisitions.

Though Harkey Media's new Los Angeles office opens in May, the company has already hit the ground running on new acquisitions, with over 10 million dollars spent in the last 60 days. The company's new assets include a dual sided static billboard on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles and a premier digital board on the I-93 expressway going into Boston. Both of these purchases are backed by Verde Outdoor Capital. Harkey Media has an additional acquisition pipeline in excess of 25 million dollars.

In addition to its outright purchases, Harkey Media has multiple digital locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Altogether, the company is developing and managing billboards in seven major media markets in the United States.

Harkey Media is composed of an elite team of well-versed industry experts, with Scott Harkey serving as Chief Executive Officer and Scott Skelton serving as President & Chief Operating Officer. The company's robust sales team uses a three-pronged approach: they cultivate brand and agency relationships and time buys based on market knowledge gleaned from widespread locations managed at local, regional, and national levels. Harkey Media manages other OOH companies, or smaller boutique assets, and sells those.

"The development of Harkey Media has long been in the works out of a desire to push the boundaries of what's possible in Out Of Home. Our team is able to look at OOH assets with a completely different lens.We believe in packaging and partnering our network of assets in a way that allows top U.S. ad buyers to stick out in a crowded market. Our unique industry experience in both the agency and media spaces allows us to create value for our partners and leave lasting impactful impressions for all to enjoy," said Scott Harkey.

"It's imperative that Harkey Media provides unique campaigns that drive consumer demands. We lead with innovation, either through technology or by creating lasting campaigns that empower our clients to create amazing experiences. We continually strive for creative excellence and are driven by a collaborative approach. We're eager to redefine what it means to create an experiential ad, and to bring brands to life in new ways," added Scott Skelton.

Harkey Media's focus is helping properties monetize audience viewership using innovative LED technology and selling to the biggest brands in the world. While the company will ambitiously apply its focus on iconic sites like Times Square and Sunset Boulevard, it will also hone in on previously untapped regions. Harkey Media will spearhead industry-forward work in markets nationwide, touching in cities like Miami, Austin, Boston and Phoenix.

