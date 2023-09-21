Fast-Growing Startup Mona Lee Secures $3.25M Seed Round to Redefine the Clean Energy Experience for Consumers

"Residential clean energy is a massive opportunity and we are excited to be redefining the buying and installation experience for eager consumers," said CEO and Cofounder Walid Halty. Tweet this

The potential for growth in the home solar and storage industry is staggering, with an estimated $250 billion opportunity over the next six years alone. With 142 million homes in the U.S. and only 2 million having switched to solar in the past two decades, Mona Lee aims to tap into the remaining 140 million homes expected to adopt solar power alone by 2029.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has fueled consumer interest in clean energy in recent years and Mona Lee has met the moment. The company's unique selling proposition lies in its AI-powered buying experience. Mona Lee's technology demystifies the process of designing and purchasing a complete solar panel and storage system for homes, while cutting costs for consumers by 40-50%.

Mona Lee's CEO, Walid Halty, shared his excitement about the company's recent funding success, stating, "This funding round is a testament to the need for Mona Lee's innovative approach in the home solar and storage industry. We are committed to making solar and storage installation a no-brainer for all homeowners, and this investment will allow us to further accelerate our growth and expand our reach."

With its innovative technology and commitment to bringing affordable and seamless solar and storage installation to homes across the country, Mona Lee is poised to redefine the clean energy experience for consumers.

About Mona Lee

Mona Lee is a Boston-based startup co-founded by Walid Halty, an ex-Tesla employee. The company is focused on making solar installation affordable and hassle-free for homeowners. With its AI-powered design and buying experience, Mona Lee aims to simplify the process of purchasing and installing a complete solar panel system–enabling every home to fulfill its own energy needs, while contributing to a more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.monalee.co.

Media Contact

