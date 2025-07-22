Fast Lever-Hexapod Micro-Robot Concept for Optics & Photonics Applications

Compact direct-drive design, new from PI

AUBURN, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, debuted a new innovative high-bandwidth lever-hexapod with direct-driven lever-actuators at LASER World of Photonics in Munich last month. This direct-drive concept hexapod micro-robot provides higher accelerations and velocities with reduced mechanical wear and tear compared to traditional screw-driven hexapod robots, because of its simplified design, which is ideal for industrial nanopositioning functions.

With six actuators attached to the fixed base, this fast lever-hexapod delivers precise motion with 50nm resolution to the movable top platform in all linear and rotational degrees of freedom (X, Y, Z, pitch, roll, and yaw). The compact, high-performance design meets industry demands for a smaller footprint and higher throughput.

Industries Served

Optics, photonics

