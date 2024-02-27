Fast Track's Simon Lidzén Wins Best CEO 2024 Award at Sigma Eurasia

"I'm very passionate about driving change, and I get to do that every single day with my team at Fast Track. They're the most incredible and capable group of people I've ever worked with. They push me to be better every day, and therefore, this award is as much theirs as it is mine." Post this

His ability to set and commit to a strategic vision and provide direction, coupled with a deep commitment to fostering a culture and environment where the team can succeed, has placed Fast Track at the forefront of the industry, earning the company a world-class NPS of +77 and Great Place to Work certification for two consecutive years, with a Trust Index of 91% ranking Fast Track amongst the best employers in the world.

Reflecting on this achievement, Lidzén highlights the unwavering commitment and innovative spirit of the Fast Track team: "I'm truly honoured by this award. It was something I never saw coming. I'm very passionate about driving change, and I get to do that every single day with my team at Fast Track. They're the most incredible and capable group of people I've ever worked with. They push me to be better every day, and therefore, this award is as much theirs as it is mine."

As Fast Track continues to push the boundaries of innovation and service excellence, Simon Lidzén's leadership remains a driving force behind the company's success and its lasting impact on the iGaming industry.

About Fast Track

Fast Track is a disruptive technology company, recognised as the iGaming industry CRM leader. Fast Track provides a new way of working, enabling teams to focus on innovation and growth. Fast Track works with 150+ companies all over the world, with offices in Malta, Sweden, Spain, and the United States. For more information, visit www.fasttrack-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Luis Sangiovanni, Fast Track, 356 79062479, [email protected], https://www.fasttrack-solutions.com/

SOURCE Fast Track