Fast Company announced today its 2020 ranking of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in Not-For-Profit, honoring leading organizations and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in social and philanthropic innovation. The Clara Lionel Foundation earned the No. 10 spot on the prestigious annual list in recognition for its work in emergency preparedness and climate resilience, which began in 2018 as an effort to shift how the world responds to natural disasters and climate-related extreme weather events.

Founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, CLF works with community-based leaders and organizations innovating high-impact approaches to education and emergency response and preparedness across the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa. “It is an honor for the Clara Lionel Foundation to be named by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative not-for-profits,” said CLF’s Executive Director, Justine Lucas. “It’s an incredible list of global organizations on the front lines of change, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts in putting philanthropy to work in a more strategic way to help communities better withstand disasters before they hit.”

Every year, more than 200 million people globally are affected by climate change-related natural disasters. CLF’s work is aimed at moving from short-term, reactionary solutions to year-round strategies focused on preparedness and resilience across four key pillars: schools as shelters, hardening of health clinics, communications and the blue economy. One of the foundation’s first projects is a landmark partnership between CLF, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB USA) to strengthen the response capacity and holistically harden the existing infrastructure of local sexual and reproductive health (SRH) health care facilities in the Caribbean.

Alongside CLF, other 2020 honorees include innovators such as Civica Rx, GiveDirectly and Upsolve, among others, among others. Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company’s most significant and highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. The magazine’s editors spend months gathering and analyzing data on businesses and organizations making the most profound impact on both industry and culture in today’s fast-changing world.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About The Clara Lionel Foundation

The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world. With the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF also engages in global advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.claralionelfoundation.org and follow updates on Instagram and Twitter at @ClaraLionelFdn.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.