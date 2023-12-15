FastBridge From Renaissance Now Reports Quantile Measures, Providing Insight into Students' Math Abilities

"By connecting aMath scores to Quantile measures, we provide educators with even deeper insights, allowing them to see every student for their unique abilities," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance and Nearpod General Manager. Post this

"Last fall, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reported that student math scores are at a multi-decade low," said Malbert Smith, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics. "Partnering with Renaissance to align Fastbridge aMath with the Quantile Framework for Mathematics provides high-quality, research-based tools for educators to meet this challenge."

To link aMath scores with the Quantile scale, a field test was conducted using MetaMetrics' test items and analyzing assessment results. The FastBridge team has updated their reports to include the new Quantile measures this fall. FastBridge is Renaissance's universal screening, diagnostic reporting and progress monitoring solution for reading, math and social-emotional behavior. FastBridge annually supports 34.7 million screening and 9.9 million progress monitoring administrations across 48 states.

"We are excited to add even more capabilities to Fastbridge aMath through our partnership with MetaMetrics," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance and Nearpod General Manager. "By connecting aMath scores to Quantile measures, we provide educators with even deeper insights, allowing them to see every student for their unique abilities."

To learn more about Renaissance's FastBridge solution, visit https://www.renaissance.com/products/fastbridge/. To learn more about MetaMetrics' Quantile Framework for Mathematics, visit https://metametricsinc.com/education-companies/quantile-for-math/.

