Faster Minis Donates $24,000 to Reno PD K-9 Unit From Charity Auction

RENO, Nev., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faster Minis, a prominent pitbike provider, proudly announces the auction of a custom pitbike at the 2024 MAG Auctions, part of the Hot August Nights celebration in Reno. The auction raised a substantial $24,000, fully donated to the Reno Police Department's K-9 Unit.

Faster Minis' CEO, Jake Oberle, expressed enthusiasm about the community's support. "It's an honor to assist the local law enforcement's K-9 Unit and ensure they have the necessary resources to serve the community effectively," said Oberle.

The event highlighted community support and the continual need for funding to assist in the training and maintenance of the K-9 unit's capabilities. Reno PD emphasized the impact of this donation, stating that the generous contribution will directly enhance their unit's operational effectiveness.

Faster Minis and the Reno community extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this supportive effort during Hot August Nights. This contribution underscores Faster Minis' ongoing commitment to community engagement and support.

About Faster Minis:

Based in Medford, OR, Faster Minis specializes in high-performance pitbikes and accessories, continually pushing innovation in motorsports.

