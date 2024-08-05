FASTer Way to Fat Loss Debuts Breakthrough Hydration Product with Celtic Sea Salt

FASTer Way to Fat Loss, on track to be the next billion-dollar brand in the digital fitness industry, has launched FASTer Way Hydration. The electrolyte drink rivals top brands with pristine ingredients and enhanced vitamins and minerals.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FASTer Way to Fat Loss, the premier digital fitness and nutrition franchise known for groundbreaking fat loss strategies such as intermittent fasting and carb cycling paired strategically with workouts, has announced the release of its latest nutrition supplement - FASTer Way Hydration. This extraordinary electrolyte drink goes far beyond basic electrolyte replacement, providing a multi-faceted approach to total body rehydration, nutrient enhancement and overall vitality.
"We're incredibly excited to introduce FASTer Way Hydration to the world," said Amanda Tress, founder and CEO of FASTer Way. "This is one of our most innovative offerings yet - and is like no other product on the market right now. Our formula is sourced with the purest and most pristine ingredients and has a comprehensive blend of hydrating electrolytes, gut-optimizing probiotics, energizing vitamins and more."
FASTer Way Hydration utilizes premium, unprocessed mineral sources like Celtic Sea Salt and rare Spanish Cave Red Salt. Unlike sports drinks overloaded with sodium, sugars and processed additives, this formula strikes the ideal sodium-to-potassium ratio for optimal hydration delivery at the cellular level without bloating or imbalances.
But that's just the start. FASTer Way Hydration incorporates the first-of-its-kind probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis AB22. This unique living probiotic not only promotes gut health and immunity, but has the remarkable ability to boost mineral absorption from plant-based foods by breaking down indigestible fiber. The result is maximized nutrient and electrolyte uptake.
The cutting-edge formula is then supercharged with powerful components like methylated B12 and choline for clean energy and brain focus, plus apple cider vinegar for its renowned health properties.
"We see FASTer Way Hydration as the ultimate way to energize your body, nourish your cells, and optimize nutrition from your diet," explains Tress. "It's so much more than basic hydration - it's complete rehydration with synergistic health and performance benefits."
FASTer Way Hydration is available in Berry and Lemon Lime flavors at a price point of $59.99 for a box of 30 individual packets that dissolve seamlessly into any drink. It is now available for purchase at fasterwaytofatloss.com.
