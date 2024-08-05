FASTer Way to Fat Loss Debuts Breakthrough Hydration Product with Celtic Sea Salt

"This is like no other product on the market - sourced with the purest and most pristine ingredients with a comprehensive blend of hydrating electrolytes, gut-optimizing probiotics, and energizing vitamins." - Amanda Tress, FASTer Way to Fat Loss founder and CEO. Post this

FASTer Way Hydration utilizes premium, unprocessed mineral sources like Celtic Sea Salt and rare Spanish Cave Red Salt. Unlike sports drinks overloaded with sodium, sugars and processed additives, this formula strikes the ideal sodium-to-potassium ratio for optimal hydration delivery at the cellular level without bloating or imbalances.

But that's just the start. FASTer Way Hydration incorporates the first-of-its-kind probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis AB22. This unique living probiotic not only promotes gut health and immunity, but has the remarkable ability to boost mineral absorption from plant-based foods by breaking down indigestible fiber. The result is maximized nutrient and electrolyte uptake.

The cutting-edge formula is then supercharged with powerful components like methylated B12 and choline for clean energy and brain focus, plus apple cider vinegar for its renowned health properties.

"We see FASTer Way Hydration as the ultimate way to energize your body, nourish your cells, and optimize nutrition from your diet," explains Tress. "It's so much more than basic hydration - it's complete rehydration with synergistic health and performance benefits."

FASTer Way Hydration is available in Berry and Lemon Lime flavors at a price point of $59.99 for a box of 30 individual packets that dissolve seamlessly into any drink. It is now available for purchase at fasterwaytofatloss.com.

Media Contact

RICHELLE HOENES, FASTer Way to Fat Loss, 1 9415440961, [email protected], FASTer Way to Fat Loss

SOURCE FASTer Way to Fat Loss