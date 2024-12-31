FASTer Way to Fat Loss® Names Former Beachbody (BODi) executive as President

"Michael's experience and expertise in leadership, technology and innovation makes him the ideal leader to guide the next phase of growth for our coach community," said Amanda Tress, founder and CEO of FASTer Way to Fat Loss Post this

"Michael's experience and expertise in leadership, technology and innovation makes him the ideal leader to guide the next phase of growth for our coach community," said Amanda Tress, founder and CEO of FASTer Way to Fat Loss. "With his leadership, we are poised to expand the reach of our scientifically-backed curriculum and enhance the opportunities available to our digital franchise owners."

Neimand joins FASTer Way after a distinguished career that includes serving as President of Beachbody (BODi), where he was responsible for the growth and productivity of their network of Coaches, and Vice President of Sales and Initiatives at Herbalife. A graduate of UCLA, Neimand has unique strengths and abilities in aligning innovative strategies with meaningful results.

"I am thrilled to join FASTer Way to Fat Loss at this exciting time," said Neimand. "The Coach Certification Program's world-class curriculum and recent industry recognitions are a testament to its value for fitness professionals. I look forward to advancing its mission of empowering coaches to build impactful careers and transform lives."

FASTer Way's success in 2024 reflects the program's significant impact on both clients and coaches:

•A 25% increase in year-over-year revenue

•25% growth in its client base, now serving over half a million clients worldwide

•An industry-leading 80%+ client retention rate

Looking to the future, FASTer Way remains committed to its goal of revolutionizing the digital fitness and nutrition category by uniting certified coaches and cutting-edge technology to transform millions of lives through personalized programming by 2028.

With its groundbreaking and pioneering affiliate compensation model, business toolkit, and scientifically proven program, the company continues to create unparalleled opportunities for fitness professionals to build thriving businesses while making a real difference in people's lives.

About FASTer Way to Fat Loss®

FASTer Way to Fat Loss® is the premier digital wellness and nutrition program that has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide. The program's science-backed approach combines intermittent fasting, carb cycling, and whole-food nutrition with sustainable strategies for fat loss and overall health. Learn more at fasterwaytofatloss.com.

Media Contact

RICHELLE HOENES, FASTer Way to Fat Loss, 1 9415440961, [email protected], fasterwaytofatloss.com

SOURCE FASTer Way to Fat Loss