FASTer Way to Fat Loss Stands Firm with Proven, Growing Model Amid Industry SHifts

FASTer Way to Fat Loss responds to the recent news that direct selling multi-level marketing models have restructured to accommodate a one-tier affiliate approach. FASTer Way was built on this approach nearly a decade ago and has sustained year over year revenue growth and empowered thousands of people to build their own successful fitness and nutrition franchise without the regulatory hassles.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FASTer Way to Fat Loss, the premier digital fitness and nutrition program, today reaffirms its leadership position in the wellness industry with a proven, thriving business model that has demonstrated consistent growth since its launch. As competitors correct their strategies, FASTer Way continues to achieve significant milestones, boasting year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 25%, doubling annual revenue over the past five years, and expanding its international presence.

Since 2017, FASTer Way has been a stable and profitable opportunity for individuals seeking financial freedom in the digital fitness space. Coaches within the program regularly experience six-figure earnings, with some rising to multi-millionaire status through the program's unique compensation model.

"We've proven the model works. While other companies regroup, we remain steadfast in our vision and growth," said Amanda Tress, CEO and Founder of FASTer Way to Fat Loss. "Our professional certification and enhanced affiliate model have been fully optimized for several years, giving coaches immediate earning potential without the need for costly startup investments. We're ready to embrace anyone who desires a fitness coaching franchise with a trusted program built on a solid foundation."

As a pioneer of the enhanced affiliate marketing model and an expert in this space, Tress has consistently been an advocate for modernizing direct sales. Recently, she spoke at Direct Selling University, encouraging other companies to adopt an enhanced affiliate model. Tress' insights on this innovative approach have helped distinguish FASTer Way as a sustainable solution for those looking to build their own businesses.

FASTer Way attributes its explosive growth to its dual revenue approach, combining a robust client sales program with a powerful affiliate and influencer marketing model that differentiates itself from traditional Multi-Level Marketing companies:

- Client Sales: Offers premium virtual fitness subscriptions with immediate access to meal plans, daily workouts, community support, and functional health services, all through the innovative FASTer Way app.

- Affiliate and Influencer Marketing: Provides an entrepreneurial opportunity for affiliates to build their business, earning generous commissions on client subscriptions and product sales without startup costs. FASTer Way's network of over 5,000 certified coaches has seen commission payout growth of nearly 30% in 2024.

Key highlights of FASTer Way's success include:

- 80% retention rates* and a healthy 25% annual user increase on the FASTer Way app.

- International expansion with a full launch of a Spanish-language program.

- Completion of a clinical trial validating the efficacy of the 6-Week New Client program in the app.

- Expansion into the consumables market, including a newly one-of-kind hydration product, along with other highly sought after supplements such as creatine and protein.

"Our vision for 2025 includes further investment in technology and emphasis on personalization, ensuring that our coaches and clients are equipped with cutting-edge tools like nutrition AI," said Tress. "We are well on our way to becoming a billion-dollar brand revolutionizing the enhanced affiliate marketing model that others are chasing now."

FASTer Way's continued success demonstrates the strength of its business model, which empowers individuals, provides unmatched earning potential, and sets a new standard in the digital fitness space. Coaches and clients achieve their career and fitness goals due to this visionary model.

For more information about FASTer Way to Fat Loss or to explore coaching opportunities, visit fasterwaytofatloss.com.

