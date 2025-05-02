FasterOutcomes and Rob Levine Legal Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Legal Workflows with AI Integration

"AI is not just a trend—it's the future of legal practice," said Rob Levine. "At my firm, we're using FasterOutcomes to accelerate case results and reduce administrative friction so we can focus on what really matters: winning cases." Post this

Rob Levine's law firm will utilize FasterOutcomes to automate the creation of medical chronologies, generate AI demand letters in seconds, reduce human errors and implement firm-wide workflow automation—delivering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

"AI is not just a trend—it's the future of legal practice," said Rob Levine. "At my firm, we're using FasterOutcomes to accelerate case results and reduce administrative friction so we can focus on what really matters: winning cases. As a strategic advisor, I'm thrilled to help shape a platform that is setting new standards in the legal industry."

Additionally, Rob Levine's well-known Medical Record Retrieval service—trusted by firms across the country—will soon be integrated into the FasterOutcomes ecosystem. This creates an end-to-end solution for personal injury and mass tort firms, allowing Rob Levine record retrieval service to collect medical record and bills quickly efficiently while being integrated into the law firm's case management system. Then delivering the records to FasterOutcomes to create an AI generated demand letter or medical chronology.

This partnership represents a shared mission: to bridge the gap between legal and technology by equipping law firms of all sizes with practical, intelligent solutions that combine deep legal expertise with advanced automation unlocking new levels of performance, efficiency, and results.

About FasterOutcomes

FasterOutcomes is an AI-driven legal intelligence platform built to streamline law firm workflows, optimize settlements, and improve case outcomes from intake to resolution. It empowers firms to work smarter, faster, and with greater precision through powerful automation, insights, and custom integrations.

About Rob Levine Legal Solutions

Founded by Rob Levine, a nationally recognized personal injury attorney and entrepreneur, Rob Levine Legal Solutions delivers a full suite of services—including medical record retrieval, legal remote staffing, consulting, and a mastermind group—to help law firms grow and operate with greater efficiency. With AI-powered automation and upcoming AI curriculum expansion, they're building an end-to-end solution for the modern personal injury practice.

FasterOutcomes & RLLS Website:

https://fasteroutcomes.com/

https://roblevinelegalsolutions.com/

Media Contact

Katie Carlson, FasterOutcomes, 1 (617) 657-9591, [email protected], www.fasteroutcomes.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE FasterOutcomes