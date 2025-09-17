FasterOutcomes Officially Launches Knowledge 2.0: The AI Backbone for Smarter Legal Workflows

FasterOutcomes, the AI-powered platform transforming legal operations, today announced the release of Knowledge 2.0, a solution designed to turn scattered legal knowledge into instant, actionable answers for every team member. This latest innovation expands FasterOutcomes' suite of AI-driven tools, delivering powerful automation and insights for law firms nationwide.

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built with direct input from attorneys, paralegals, technologists, and firm leaders, Knowledge 2.0 acts as a central intelligence hub—organizing and delivering the precise information legal teams need, exactly when they need it. With advanced security and compliance at its core, firms can scale AI adoption with confidence.

Key Features of Knowledge 2.0