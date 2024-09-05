"Fastest Car in America" to be Named on Sept. 20 as the 20th Annual HOT ROD Drag Week Returns to Four Classic Midwest Tracks Sept. 15-20

"We are so excited to celebrate 20 years of HOT ROD Drag Week in 2024, delivering an unparalleled experience that keeps getting better and better with each passing year, " said HOT ROD's editor-in-chief John McGann. Post this

"We are so excited to celebrate 20 years of HOT ROD Drag Week in 2024, delivering an unparalleled experience that keeps getting better and better with each passing year, " said HOT ROD's editor-in-chief John McGann. "As we gear up for this extra special anniversary, anticipation is running high, and we can't help but reflect on the incredible memories and milestones that have shaped Drag Week over two decades."

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2024 PRESENTED BY GEAR VENDORS SCHEDULE

(Daily end times as stated or until complete)

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test 'N' Tune – Sunday, Sept. 15



National Trail Raceway ( Hebron , Ohio ) - 8 a.m . to 6 p.m . local time for registration, tech inspection, and test ' n ' tune (tech open from 8 a.m . to 1 p.m ., test ' n ' tune begins at 12 p.m .)

Day 1 Racing – Monday, Sept. 16



National Trail Raceway ( Hebron , Ohio ) - Gates open 7:30 a.m . local time, racing hours 8 a.m . to 2 p.m . local time.

Day 2 Racing – Tuesday, Sept. 17



Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park ( Indianapolis ) - Gates open 7:30 a.m . local time, racing hours 8 a.m . to 2 p.m . local time.

Day 3 Racing – Wednesday, Sept. 18



US 131 Motorsports Park ( Martin , Mich .) - Gates open 7:30 a.m . local time, racing hours 8 a.m . to 2 p.m . local time.

Day 4 Racing – Thursday, Sept. 19



Milan Dragway ( Milan, Michigan ) - Gates open 7:30 a.m . local time, racing hours 8 a.m . to 2 p.m . local time.

Day 5 Racing (Finals) – Friday, Sept. 20



National Trail Raceway ( Hebron , Ohio ) - Gates open 7:30 a.m . local time, racing hours from 10 a.m . to 6 p.m . local time, followed by awards.

DRAG PACK TICKET PROGRAM

Returning in 2024, Drag Week super fans can purchase a Drag Pack ticket that includes entry for one car, one driver, and one passenger for all HOT ROD Drag Week venues (Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20). Drag Pack ticket holders will get to park in the pits or in premier areas, have suite access and lunch at one venue (TBD) during the week, and receive one gift item per vehicle. *Children 12 and under can enter with their family for free.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

Spectator tickets will be available at each individual track ($20). Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

CONNECT

Follow the action at HOT ROD Drag Week 2024 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #hotroddragweek. For those that can't make it in person, the 5-day event will be livestreamed on MotorTrend's YouTube Channel and via an embedded link at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week.

Learn more about Drag Week™ at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week.

