Fastest-growing SREC aggregator in Mid-Atlantic relaunches as RECmint, lowers costs, expands from Virginia into other PJM states

"SRECs can be a big part of the affordability equation for solar owners... In the age of Amazon Prime and Apple Pay, it's critical that the minting and trading experience minimizes friction and headaches." —Ian Ayers, president of RECmint Post this

With more than 60 solar installer partners and nearly 6,000 residential customers and counting, RECmint provides a modernized platform with an easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), integrations with all major inverters, and automated processes that make it easier than ever for installers to enroll residential customers. Users of the platform can quickly monetize their residential solar generation while trusting that RECmint will monitor their system for peak performance.

"SRECs can be a big part of the affordability equation for solar owners, and they have an important role to play in the energy transition overall. In the age of Amazon Prime and Apple Pay, it's critical that the minting and trading experience minimizes friction and headaches," said Ian Ayers, president of RECmint. "RECmint will continue to perfect the SREC experience; our users can expect a smooth signup process, automated reporting, and predictable deposits."

SRECs are a solar-specific type of renewable energy certificate (REC), which is essentially the "receipt" that confirms a specified quantity of renewable energy generation. One REC is equal to one megawatt-hour (MWh) of clean energy. Utilities can purchase SRECs to meet internal or state-mandated renewable energy targets, and corporations can buy them to make progress toward renewable energy or emissions-reduction targets. By selling their SRECs through an aggregator like RECmint, residential customers can further boost the value of their solar PV systems.

RECmint is connected with residential customers via its close partnerships with solar PV installers, and it has streamlined the user experience to address the most common problems installers face on other SREC platforms, making efficiency and ease top priorities. The company's quick referral payments for installers are above the industry standard, and installers can also save time with RECmint's unique referral platform, which simplifies all steps involved. Finally, RECmint is the only platform of its kind that offers custom data integrations for any installer to simplify workflows.

Nolie Diakoulas, sales director at Convert Solar, shared: "RECmint has been the easiest and best SREC broker we have worked with, hands down. It makes the process extremely smooth for customers and installers."

RECmint's advanced energy reporting platform enables it to monitor customer system performance, allowing its operations team to flag system issues that can cause real financial loss for solar owners. Common issues — anything from failing inverters to shading from recent tree growth — can contribute to underperformance and lead to a reduction in actual energy generation and SREC earnings. And in a state like Virginia, where retail net metering is still commonplace, that PV generation can represent a significant value to offset the customer's utility bill. As the only SREC aggregator invested in maximizing PV system performance, RECmint provides an extra layer of value and peace of mind to its customers.

RECmint offers its end users flexible payment options, including spot market, locked rate — which fixes the price per REC for a term of three or more years — and upfront lump sum payment, with competitive terms. Along with a variety of pricing options, RECmint has newly streamlined its registration process to be even faster and easier than before, with most of its customers receiving registry approval within five days or less.

RECmint began as Sun Tribe Trading in 2020 as an offshoot of Sun Tribe and its core businesses: Sun Tribe EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), Sun Tribe Development, and Sun Tribe Asset Management. As RECmint solidifies its place in the residential sector, Sun Tribe continues to strengthen its focus on the utility- and community-scale solar markets in the Appalachia, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions.

"The growth trajectory of Sun Tribe Trading — now RECmint — mirrors our other fast-growing businesses. But as Sun Tribe continues narrowing its focus on the utility- and community-scale markets, we knew that a rebrand to set apart RECmint's important work for residential solar owners would provide valuable market clarity," said Devin Welch, chairman of the Sun Tribe Group. "We're incredibly proud to see what this team has accomplished and how they're supporting solar deployment throughout our region."

RECmint is currently adding to its team as demand for its services continues to ramp up. It is also planning to expand into new and neighboring markets, such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. While RECmint focuses primarily on the residential market, it serves commercial and large-volume customers with bespoke monetization services.

To contact RECmint or to learn more about SRECs, visit www.recmint.com or contact the team at [email protected].

About RECmint

As the fastest-growing SREC aggregator and broker in the Mid-Atlantic, RECmint makes it easier than ever for homeowners to maximize the value of their solar PV systems. More than 60 solar installer companies and nearly 6,000 homeowners (and counting) use our modernized, automated software platform to mint and sell their SRECs. Headquartered in Virginia and expanding across other PJM states in response to customer demand, we have built our platform to solve the most common pain points homeowners and installers experience when looking to monetize their SRECs. To learn more visit www.recmint.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Arnone, Inflection Point Agency for RECmint, 1 (719) 357-8344, [email protected] , https://recmint.com/

SOURCE RECmint