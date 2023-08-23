Fastest Labs Announces Opening of Temple Terrace Location

Our labs focus entirely on testing, and have in-depth knowledge of various testing procedures, legal protocols, and the experience needed to assist business or governmental agencies. Tweet this

At FastestLabs®, customers can find a wide range of services from DOT-compliant tests for drivers to post-accident breathalyzer tests for employees or pre-employment drug screening for businesses. They also offer random drug testing for sports teams as well as DNA testing that is court admissible and can be used for immigration reasons. Their team also provides personal geology tests upon request.

FastestLabs® guarantees fast results with a commitment to quality assurance that is unparalleled in the industry. At FastestLabs® Temple Terrace, everyone who walks through the doors is assisted within five minutes. With a dedicated, hardworking team, FastestLabs® Temple Terrace is committed to providing you with accurate results quickly, so you can make informed decisions faster than ever before.

FastestLabs® Temple Terrace is located at 6957 E Fowler Ave., Temple Terrace, FL, just down the street from the University of South Florida campus. Opening hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information regarding FastestLabs® of Temple Terrace and their services, visit https://www.fastestlabs.com/temple-terrace/, call (813) 798-2287 or email [email protected].

