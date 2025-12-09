FastMaint CMMS Software v.14 For Facility & Equipment Maintenance Released

Matt Sam, Facility Supervisor at Father Sam's Bakeries says "FastMaint helped our maintenance staff stay on task daily and make sure all the big tasks were being scheduled and getting done." Post this

FastMaint v14 is ideal for on-site maintenance teams as well as field service operations, providing a flexible and efficient way to keep equipment running and minimize downtime.

FastMaint v14 also includes robust enterprise asset management capabilities to help organizations track equipment, facilities, and inventory with ease. Maintenance teams can manage spare parts, monitor stock levels, and maintain supplier records for fast, accurate purchasing of equipment and replacement parts.

The software automatically schedules maintenance based on dates, meter readings, emergency conditions, or any custom criteria defined by the maintenance planner. Creating work order templates for planned maintenance is simple, and handling unexpected breakdowns or urgent repairs is just as easy.

Users can enhance their work orders by inserting photos, attaching supporting documents, and linking reference materials—ensuring technicians have everything they need to do the job right.

New features in version 14 include enhanced data removal, improved reports, improved work calendars, tool tip guidance and other user interface improvements.

Gordon Clark owner of the 50,000+ acre Haycreek Ranch says "FastMaint is an excellent schedule system that allows me and my employees to stay on top of all the important maintenance tasks that need to be completed."

Matt Sam, Facility Supervisor at Father Sam's Bakeries says "FastMaint helped our maintenance staff stay on task daily and make sure all the big tasks were being scheduled and getting done. It took a lot of the remembering off of the maintenance team and the maintenance manager. We used to put out fires as a maintenance team, now we can catch them before they start."

FastMaint CMMS software is available in four editions. This allows customers to upgrade the software as their companies grow in size and complexity.

The Standard edition is suited for a single user managing the maintenance process.

The Professional and Web editions allow multiple users to use the system at the same time. Cloud edition is the Web edition hosted by SMGlobal. Unlike the other editions, it does not need to be installed in the customer's site.

Standard edition is US $2,200. The Professional and Web editions start at US $5,400. These prices are for downloaded software that customers install on their own systems and are not monthly subscriptions. The Cloud edition is a monthly subscription starting at US $100/ month.

The Standard, and Professional editions need Microsoft Windows 11 or later. The Web edition needs Microsoft Windows 2016 or later for the server.

The Web and Cloud editions allow client access using a Desktop, Laptop, Netbook, Tablet or Smart Phone with a HTML 5 compliant browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Mozilla FireFox or Apple Safari.

For more information or to get a trial, contact SMGlobal Inc., 5448 Apex Peakway #308, Apex, NC 27502 USA Phone: (919) 647-9440 Email: [email protected] Website: www.smglobal.com

About SMGlobal Inc.:

Since 2002, SMGlobal Inc. has been marketing FastMaint CMMS, its computerized maintenance management system. Customers use FastMaint CMMS to manage the maintenance of industrial plants, commercial buildings and facilities, utilities (power, water, sewer), and equipment of all types. Customers include CIGNA, Westin Hotels, Alberta Electric System Operator (Canada), Pepsico, City Of Boulder Water Treatment, North American Energy Services (NAES), Katoen Natie and hundreds of other enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit www.smglobal.com

Media Contact

Sanjay Murthi, SMGlobal Inc., 1 9196479440, [email protected], https://www.smglobal.com/

SOURCE SMGlobal Inc.