FastWave Earns Third Utility Patent for Next-Generation IVL Technology

Dr. Farouc Jaffer, Director, Coronary Intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and one of FastWave Medical's physician advisors, expressed enthusiasm for the patent, stating, "The issuance of FastWave's third utility patent is a testament to the phenomenal work being done by their experienced team. This milestone further validates the strength and novelty of the company's technology, which has the potential to positively impact patient outcomes."

FastWave's distinctive approach to IVL has gained significant attention within the medical community, with clinicians praising the company's devices for their ease of use. Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, Chief of Complex Vascular Services and Network Director of Vascular Services at HonorHealth, commented, "FastWaves IVL systems represent a major advancement in the treatment of calcified arteries. The company's impressive devices dramatically improve upon current IVL technologies, and I'm excited at the prospects of using them to improve outcomes in my patients."

Co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical, Scott Nelson, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing IVL technology, stating, "We are thrilled to receive our third utility patent, which further validates the ingenuity of our IVL systems. This milestone underscores our dedication to empowering physicians with innovative tools that enhance patient care and improve clinical outcomes."

FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on procedural efficiency and cost-effectiveness, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate patient care and the clinician experience. For more insights, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.

