FastWave Medical Adds Sixth Patent to Its Next-Generation IVL Portfolio

"IVL has become a go-to tool for calcium modification and vessel preparation in large part due to its ease of use. I'm particularly excited about the potential of FastWave's IVL devices in critical areas like catheter deliverability and energy durability. These types of improvements will lead to a more reliable first-line approach to tackle challenging cases," said renowned interventional cardiologist Dr. Raj Dave, President of Cardiovascular Experts of Pennsylvania in Camp Hill, PA.

With physicians increasingly relying on IVL for complex cases of calcific artery disease, innovations like FastWave's are crucial in improving outcomes and making a tangible difference among at-risk patient populations with peripheral and coronary blockages.

"Our sixth utility patent is another step forward in our mission of providing physicians with leading-edge IVL technology," said Scott Nelson, co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical. "Our approach to development is rooted in key feedback from interventionalists across the world and I'm really proud of the progress our stellar engineering team has made in such a short time."

FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing advanced intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on empowering physicians with procedural efficiency, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate the clinician experience and overall patient care. To follow FastWave's journey, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.

