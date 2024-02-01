FastWave Medical Announces Appointment of World-Renowned Medical Advisors to Accelerate its Intravascular Lithotripsy Programs

FastWave's newly appointed medical advisors include some of the world's most prominent physicians, demonstrating the company's commitment to rapidly advancing its next-generation peripheral and coronary IVL therapies through product development and clinical trials.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastWave Medical Inc., a pioneering medical device company focused on differentiated approaches to addressing calcified cardiovascular disease through advanced intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), today announced the appointments of eight medical advisors.

The newly appointed medical advisors include some of the world's most prominent interventional cardiologists and vascular surgeons, underscoring FastWave Medical's commitment to rapidly advancing its next-generation IVL therapies. These key advisors will be pivotal in moving FastWave Medical's coronary and peripheral IVL systems through the stages of product development and clinical trials.

Appointments to FastWave's medical advisory team include:

Farouc Jaffer, MD, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

General Hospital and Amir Kaki, MD, St. John's Medical Center

Kathleen Kearney MD, University of Washington

MD, Arthur Lee , MD, The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

, MD, The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Miguel Montero-Baker , MD, HOPE Vascular and Podiatry

, MD, HOPE Vascular and Podiatry William Nicholson , MD, Emory Healthcare

, MD, Emory Healthcare Peter Schneider , MD, University of California San Francisco

, MD, Venkatesh Ramaiah , MD, Pulse Cardiovascular and HonorHealth

"We continue to encounter coronary and peripheral disease complicated by severe calcium, presenting a significant therapeutic challenge when employing interventional tools," said Dr. Amir Kaki. "Intravascular lithotripsy has emerged as an effective and transformative modality, capable of modifying calcium and facilitating an optimal mechanical outcome when successfully delivered to the diseased artery. I am eager to collaborate with my fellow advisors to advance FastWave's IVL platforms, which hold the potential to enhance deliverability and ensure more consistent sonic output, thus enabling a greater number of patients to benefit from IVL treatment."

"FastWave Medical's novel IVL platforms offer genuine promise for addressing severely calcified coronary arteries that are difficult to traverse," said Dr. Kathleen Kearney. "I'm excited to work alongside their team and physician colleagues to develop improved balloon catheters capable of delivering greater IVL energy across a larger area of the vessel in a more uniform fashion. These technological improvements are greatly needed to empower physicians in providing more effective treatment to their patients."

Scott Nelson, CEO of FastWave Medical, commented, "On behalf of our entire group at FastWave Medical, we are honored to welcome such an impressive group of physicians to be extended team members to accelerate our IVL platforms. Looking towards the future, we anticipate collaborating with even more clinical leaders as we advance into human trials with our IVL systems."

About FastWave Medical Inc.

FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing intravascular lithotripsy systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on procedural efficiency and cost-effectiveness, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate patient care and the clinician experience. For more insights, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.

