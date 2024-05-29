FastWave Medical Announces Successful 30-Day Results from First-in-Human Study of Advanced Peripheral IVL System

I am impressed by the performance of the FastWave peripheral IVL catheter – it's both highly deliverable and easy to use. Post this

Eight patients with moderate to severe calcified occlusions in the SFA and popliteal arteries were successfully treated, providing encouraging evidence supporting the early safety and feasibility of the FastWave IVL system.

Key procedural findings include:

100% procedural success

0% peri-procedural adverse events

5.9% mean residual diameter stenosis post-therapy

30-day results include:

0% major adverse events

100% patency, <2.4 Peak Systolic Velocity Ratio (PSVR)

0% revascularization

Walking Impairment Questionnaire (WIQ) scores showed improved walking distance and speed, and stair-climbing ability

Ankle-brachial index (ABI) improved from baseline 0.56 to 0.89 at 30 days noting enhanced blood flow

Dr. Montero-Baker approved these results, stating, "The overall improvement in the patients treated in the FastWave FIH study is really encouraging and provides compelling evidence supporting the feasibility and safety of the FastWave IVL system for further evaluation in a larger patient population in the U.S."

Dr. Ramaiah added, "I am impressed by the performance of the FastWave peripheral IVL catheter – it's both highly deliverable and easy to use. Achieving a 94% mean percent residual diameter stenosis reduction at the end of the procedure is equally impressive and the 30-day follow-up results reinforce the initial procedure's success."

Scott Nelson, co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical, shared his excitement, "The procedural data from the initial intervention and the 30-day results reinforce our confidence in the FastWave IVL system's potential to pave the way for a peripheral pivotal trial in the U.S. On behalf of the rest of our team, I'd like to express our sincere gratitude to the Principal Investigators for their exceptional clinical work and collaboration with the FastWave team in sharing these 30-day data."

