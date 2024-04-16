FastWave Medical Extends Intellectual Property Portfolio with the Issuance of its Utility Patent for Novel Laser-IVL Technology

"FastWave's novel approach has enormous potential to leapfrog today's IVL technology with durable, fast, and consistent laser energy. Post this

Millions of people worldwide have occlusive arterial disease that is further complicated by the presence of calcium, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. FastWave's differentiated laser-IVL system aims to address hurdles associated with treating calcified arteries. Through its advanced lithotripsy technology, FastWave aims to solve the gaps with current IVL solutions while improving ease of use and patient safety by reducing procedural complications.

"It's a very exciting time for FastWave and the field of IVL to further enable physicians to optimize procedural outcomes for their patients," said co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical, Scott Nelson. "Our growing IP portfolio is a key asset and catalyst to advance IVL technology with novel energy sources and design elements that can expand its use for more patients. I am excited and proud of the FastWave team for their dedication to power innovation that enhances clinical outcomes."

About FastWave Medical Inc.

FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on empowering physicians with procedural efficiency, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate the clinician experience and overall patient care. For more insights, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.

Media Contact

FastWave Medical

(833) 888-9283

[email protected]

Media Contact

Media Relations, FastWave Medical, 1 (833) 888-9283, [email protected], https://fastwavemedical.com

SOURCE FastWave Medical