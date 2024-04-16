FastWave Medical Extends Intellectual Property Portfolio with the Issuance of its Utility Patent for Novel Laser-IVL Technology

Fast-moving medical device startup continues to fortify its intellectual property protection with the company's latest patent for a novel laser-IVL system from USPTO.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastWave Medical, a pre-revenue medical device company developing advanced intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology, proudly announces the issuance of its fourth utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This significant milestone further strengthens the company's intellectual property foundation to advance its next-generation laser-IVL platform. This innovative technology is designed to provide physicians with more options to effectively treat calcific artery disease, offering durable and fast energy delivery, enhanced sonic output, and a high-performing catheter to navigate complex arterial anatomy.
Dr. William Nicholson, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Emory Healthcare, Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine, and one of FastWave Medical's physician advisors, expressed his excitement about the potential for the company's laser-IVL system, stating, "FastWave's novel approach has enormous potential to leapfrog today's IVL technology with durable, fast, and consistent laser energy. It also enables FastWave's team of engineers to develop an ultra-sleek balloon catheter, overcoming the challenges of existing IVL options in reaching and crossing diseased vessels."
Millions of people worldwide have occlusive arterial disease that is further complicated by the presence of calcium, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. FastWave's differentiated laser-IVL system aims to address hurdles associated with treating calcified arteries. Through its advanced lithotripsy technology, FastWave aims to solve the gaps with current IVL solutions while improving ease of use and patient safety by reducing procedural complications.
"It's a very exciting time for FastWave and the field of IVL to further enable physicians to optimize procedural outcomes for their patients," said co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical, Scott Nelson. "Our growing IP portfolio is a key asset and catalyst to advance IVL technology with novel energy sources and design elements that can expand its use for more patients. I am excited and proud of the FastWave team for their dedication to power innovation that enhances clinical outcomes."
FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on empowering physicians with procedural efficiency, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate the clinician experience and overall patient care. For more insights, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.
