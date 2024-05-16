FastWave Medical Granted Fifth Utility Patent Reflecting Continuous Expansion of IVL IP Portfolio

FastWave's IVL systems have been designed with physician input to deliver meaningful improvements for the management of calcific disease, which is one of the most difficult challenges we face in treating blood flow-limiting vascular blockages. Post this

The newly granted patent bolsters the innovative design of FastWave's next-generation IVL platform, aimed at overcoming challenges associated with treating calcified arteries in patients with occlusive vascular disease—a condition impacting millions globally and a leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. By developing advanced lithotripsy platforms, FastWave aims to address gaps in existing IVL options while enhancing ease of use and patient safety, thereby reducing procedural complications.

"This issuance of FastWave's fifth patent from the USPTO marks another milestone for our company and demonstrates clear progress with our unique IVL portfolio," commented Scott Nelson, co-founder and CEO of FastWave Medical. "The FastWave team highly values the collaboration with our medical advisors, translating real-world insights into compelling clinical solutions for the benefit of physicians and their patients."

About FastWave Medical Inc.

FastWave Medical is at the forefront of developing advanced intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems for calcific artery disease. With an emphasis on empowering physicians with procedural efficiency, FastWave aspires to redefine the sector by introducing next-generation IVL technologies that elevate the clinician experience and overall patient care. For more insights, please visit https://fastwavemedical.com.

Media Contact

FastWave Medical

(833) 888-9283

[email protected]

Media Contact

Media Relations, FastWave Medical, 1 (833) 888-9283, [email protected], https://fastwavemedical.com

SOURCE FastWave Medical