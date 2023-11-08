Fatbeam Completes 100-Mile Fiber Network Expansion in Treasure Valley

"We have an aggressive growth plan for our home state and look forward to helping companies and residences alike access affordable, lightning fast internet." - Paul Merritt, Fatbeam CEO Post this

"Our mission is to advance innovation in communities and businesses by delivering reliable and scalable fiber connectivity," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam. "We are very happy with our expansion so far this year, but it is only the beginning."

The company's next venture will tackle expanding its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network, adding 35+ miles into residential communities in Boise, Eden, and Hazelton by early 2024.

This will bring the company's total fiber miles in Idaho to more than 600, offering multiple speed options to thousands of homes.

Many of these communities have no fiber option today, making Fatbeam the first fiber provider in these areas. Residents will soon have access to internet speeds that have never been possible before.

"We have an aggressive growth plan for our home state and look forward to helping companies and residences alike access affordable, lightning fast internet," continued Merritt. "If you haven't had access to fiber before or have struggled with support or reliability issues from other providers, give us a call."

To learn more, visit our website at fatbeam.com.

About Fatbeam

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Fatbeam is a competitive access provider delivering data transport services to business and enterprise, healthcare, education, government, and residential customers in the Western United States. While competitive telecom and broadband fiber capacity are mainstream throughout larger cities in the United States, the company focuses on underserved markets. Learn more at fatbeam.com.

Media Contact

Keeley Fenley, Fatbeam, 1 509.344.1008, [email protected], https://www.fatbeam.com/

SOURCE Fatbeam