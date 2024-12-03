Fatbeam Completes Phase 1 of Residential Fiber Network in Boise

This is just the beginning of our commitment to revolutionizing internet access across the Western U.S. - Paul Merritt, Fatbeam CEO Post this

"This is just the beginning of our commitment to revolutionizing internet access across the Western U.S.," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam. "We're already looking ahead to expand our fiber network into neighboring communities to ensure more people can benefit from the power of true high-speed internet."

Fatbeam's residential fiber service stands out in the market with its consumer-friendly approach. Service plans include symmetrical speeds from 250 Mbps to 2 Gbps without any contracts, data caps, or hidden fees.

About Fatbeam

Fatbeam provides reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and residential customers in the Western United States. They believe in giving residential customers peace of mind, and enabling businesses to concentrate on operations by providing a superior product at the right price to meet needs now and in the future.

Media Contact

Keeley Fenley, Fatbeam, 1 5093441008, [email protected], https://www.fatbeamfiber.com/

SOURCE Fatbeam