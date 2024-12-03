Fatbeam Completes Phase 1 of Residential Fiber Network in Boise

Boise Steps Into the Future With High-Speed Fiber Internet Access
BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fatbeam, a leading provider of fiber-based network solutions, announced today the phase 1 completion of its residential fiber-to-the-home network buildout in Boise, Idaho.
The newly completed fiber network offers Boise residents internet speeds that were previously unattainable, transforming the digital landscape of Idaho's capital. This advancement is set to enhance everything from remote work capabilities to streaming entertainment and online education.
"This is just the beginning of our commitment to revolutionizing internet access across the Western U.S.," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam. "We're already looking ahead to expand our fiber network into neighboring communities to ensure more people can benefit from the power of true high-speed internet."
Fatbeam's residential fiber service stands out in the market with its consumer-friendly approach. Service plans include symmetrical speeds from 250 Mbps to 2 Gbps without any contracts, data caps, or hidden fees.
About Fatbeam
Fatbeam provides reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and residential customers in the Western United States. They believe in giving residential customers peace of mind, and enabling businesses to concentrate on operations by providing a superior product at the right price to meet needs now and in the future.
Media Contact
Keeley Fenley, Fatbeam, 1 5093441008, [email protected], https://www.fatbeamfiber.com/
SOURCE Fatbeam
