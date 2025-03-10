Fatbeam Fiber Expands Fiber Network to New Boise Areas and Meridian

Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet Rollout Continues Across Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fatbeam Fiber, a leading provider of fiber-based network solutions, announced today plans to expand its residential fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network to additional neighborhoods in Boise and launch its first phase in Meridian, Idaho.
Following the successful completion of Fatbeam Fiber's phase 1 residential FTTH network buildout in Boise last November, the fiber provider is now bringing its future-proof internet connectivity to more Treasure Valley residents. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion expected by early fall. Many residents will be able to place preorders before the official completion date.
"The response to our initial Boise rollout has been tremendous," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam Fiber. "We're excited to continue our expansion and bring ultra-fast gigabit speeds to more communities across the Western U.S., starting with these new areas in Boise and Meridian."
An Idaho-based company, Fatbeam Fiber's expansion delivers symmetrical gigabit speeds from 250 Mbps to 2 Gbps through a resilient fiber backbone to the region, enabling seamless remote work, 4K streaming, gaming, and smart home capabilities – all without contracts, data caps, or hidden fees. This expansion represents a significant step forward in delivering high-performance internet that supports everything from telecommuting and remote learning to video streaming and online gaming.
With the ability to scale as demand increases, Fatbeam Fiber is ensuring that both Boise and Meridian remain at the forefront of digital connectivity, prepared for future technological advancements.
Fatbeam Fiber provides reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and residential customers in the Western United States. They believe in giving residential customers peace of mind, and enabling businesses to concentrate on operations by providing a superior product at the right price to meet needs now and in the future.
