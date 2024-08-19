Fatbeam Welcomes Danny Pate as New Chief Operating Officer

"Danny's extensive experience in FTTX engineering and OSP build programs, coupled with his collaborative leadership style and strong financial acumen, makes him the perfect fit to help steer Fatbeam through our next phase of growth." - Paul Merritt, Fatbeam CEO Post this

"Danny is an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam. "His extensive experience in FTTX engineering and OSP build programs, coupled with his collaborative leadership style and strong financial acumen, makes him the perfect fit to help steer Fatbeam through our next phase of growth. We're excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our company culture and operational success."

Throughout his career, Danny has demonstrated his ability to scale businesses, implement cost controls, and lead large teams to achieve remarkable results. His experience spans from leading operations at companies with nearly 3,000 employees to managing smaller, entrepreneurial ventures, where his hands-on approach and people-first leadership style have consistently driven success.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Danny is deeply committed to giving back to the community – reinforcing his cultural fit at Fatbeam. He has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, the American Heart Association, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Danny holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Longwood University. His academic background and decades of industry experience position him as a key leader in Fatbeam's ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, reliable broadband services to underserved markets.

"Joining Fatbeam at this time of growth and innovation is a unique opportunity," said Mr. Pate. "I'm excited to work alongside a talented team that shares my commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Together, we will build on Fatbeam's strong foundation and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

About Fatbeam

Fatbeam provides reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government, education, and residential customers in the Western United States. They believe in giving residential customers peace of mind, and enabling businesses to concentrate on operations by providing a superior product at the right price to meet needs now and in the future.

