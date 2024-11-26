FATE Crowns Winners of Finance & Accounting Pitch Competition

"The Pitch Stage was a smash hit," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer of the CFO Leadership Council and director of the FATE Expo. "Going forward, it will play a vital role in catalyzing growth and innovation in the finance and accounting sector." Post this

FATE Pitch Stage received applications from around the world, including startups based in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. A steering committee of finance executives and practitioners evaluated and scored the applications, and the top 20 startups were invited to compete across four distinct finance solution categories.

On stage at FATE, a 12-person panel of renowned investors and technology experts who grow, build and finance successful companies judged the Pitch Stage finalists on their product differentiation, market opportunity and traction, potential profitability, management team quality and other criteria.

Mary McKenna, MBE, and co-founder of Awaken Angels, Ireland's first all-women investment community, emceed the event-within-an-event.

The four winners by category were:

Accounting, Financial Planning & Compliance: Avise ( New York )

) Cashflows & Payments: Fazeshift ( San Francisco )

) Data Management & Security: Change Captain ( Grapevine, Texas )

) People & Productivity Tools: WorkScore.ai ( Mississauga, Ontario, Canada )

"The Pitch Stage was a smash hit," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer of the CFO Leadership Council and director of the FATE Expo. "Going forward, it will play a vital role in catalyzing growth and innovation in the finance and accounting sector."

Winners received a cash prize. Prior to FATE, all finalists received professional coaching to help improve their pitching skills and gain insights into market expectations. The FATE Startup Pavilion also allowed finalists to network one-on-one with attendees.

The Pitch Stage was sponsored by Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for SMEs.

Next year's 2025 Finance & Accounting Technology Expo is scheduled for November 13-14, 2025, at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Registration is open and available at a limited-time, discounted price.

Look for the online application for next year's Pitch Stage competition in the Summer of 2025.

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and Strategic CFO360. Known for its engagement with the C-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys. Finance & Accounting Tech Expo - StrategicCFO360

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council - CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

Delivers insight into the biggest issues facing CFOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews. StrategicCFO360 - StrategicCFO360

Media Contact

RD Whitney, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 603.440.9332, [email protected], https://strategiccfo360.com/fate/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council