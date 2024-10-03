FATE Unveils Pitch Stage Finalists--Get Ready for a Tech Showdown in Finance & Accounting!

"Finance & Accounting Tech Expo has become the most important event in the U.S., bringing together buyers and sellers of new technology in finance and accounting. With the advent of A.I. impacting finance, this exposition could not be timelier,"- RD Whitney COO of CFOLC Post this

More than 1,700 finance leaders have already signed up for this must-attend event, featuring 70+ tech exhibitors pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry. "The Finance & Tech Expo is the ideal setting to bring together top startups to showcase their breakthroughs and pitch their innovations to venture capitalists and angel investors as well as to potential customers—CFOs and other finance pros," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer, the CFO Leadership Council, producer of the FATE Expo.

Here's a sneak peek at the finalists ready to make their mark at FATE:

Accounting, Financial Planning & Compliance

Avise

MasRefund

MRGN

Praxi

Predictnow.ai

Cash Flows (AP/AR) & Payments

Fazeshift

Insightful Revenue

Moneiva

Opstream

Paperplane

Data Management & Security

Change Captain

Ecoclaim Solutions

Polygraf AI

Preql

Safebooks

People & Productivity Tools

Bakstage.AI

Flowlie

Sparc

StartADAM

WorkScore.ai

In addition to providing a platform for startups and founders to generate interest from investors, partners and early adopters, professional coaches will help them improve their pitching skills and gain insights into market expectations. When Pitch Stage participants are not on stage, they will be in the FATE Startup Pavilion networking one-on-one with attendees.

Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for SMEs, proudly serves as the Innovation Sponsor of the Pitch Stage. Joining them as esteemed affiliates are Nasdaq, Caliber, York IE and The Financial Revolutionist.

FATE immerses accounting and finance professionals in the latest technology and ideas transforming business. The two-day event is packed with interactive learning theater sessions, hands-on product demos and keynote presentations.

"Finance & Accounting Tech Expo has become the most important event in the U.S., bringing together buyers and sellers of new technology in finance and accounting. With the advent of A.I. impacting finance, this exposition could not be timelier," said Whitney.

Finance & Accounting Tech Expo (FATE)

Event Details: October 29-30 | Jacob Javits Convention Center, NYC

Secure your seat today! (Prices Increase October 15th)

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and Strategic CFO360. Known for their engagement with the C-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys.

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

StrategicCFO360 is the leading media platform reaching 140,000+ CFOs and senior finance executives who run large and mid-sized enterprises in North America. StrategicCFO360

Media Contact

RD Whitney, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 603.440.9332, [email protected], https://cfoleadershipcouncil.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council