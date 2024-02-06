Fathom Holdings Partners with Constellation1 to Support Nationwide Data Expansion

This partnership reinforces the investments we've dedicated to our data services business– cloud infrastructure, serverless architecture, data normalization – and the level of support Constellaton1 dedicates to its customers. We look forward to supporting Fathom's continued growth. Post this

"In seeking a provider that could take over data management we conducted a thorough analysis comparing our data aggregation and normalization processes to that of Constellation1 – field by field. The assessment analyzed data richness, data saturation, update frequencies, update times, and much more, in comparison to their own platform. Constellation1's foundation in data services and nearly three decades of experience in managing comprehensive data services, MLS relationships and complex compliance requirements were the deciding factors for Fathom to partner with Constellation1," stated Marco Fregenal, Fathom Holdings, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

"As a leader, themselves, in MLS data aggregation, we're thrilled to be working with the team at Fathom," said Brant Morwald, President of Constellation1. "This partnership reinforces the investments we've dedicated to our data services business– cloud infrastructure, serverless architecture, data normalization – and the level of support Constellaton1 dedicates to its customers. We look forward to supporting Fathom's continued growth."

In the Fall of 2022, Constellation1 announced that they were taking the lead on implementing Real Estate Standards Organization's (RESO) latest standard, webhooks, enabling clients to receive automated push notifications whenever new data became available on the MLS – a new listing, a price change, etc. Enabling this new standard in its data feeds gives Fathom agents a competitive advantage of up-to-the-minute listing change notifications, improving their ability to service clients and provide the best and fastest service related to the availability of MLS information.

Constellation1 has long been a leading player in real estate data aggregation and compliance services. In addition to the partnership with Fathom Holdings Inc., Constellation1 recently partnered with Engel & Völkers, HSF Affiliates LLC, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Redfin, to power their national expansions through data services.

About Constellation1

Constellation1 is a long-term partner to the real estate industry and provides front and back office technology and data services across North America. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc., and its subsidiaries, and is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit http://www.FathomInc.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Seminari, Constellation1, 800.503.5163, [email protected], constellation1.com

Julie Pierson-Fields, Fathom Holdings, Inc., 949-574-3860, [email protected], https://ir.fathominc.com/

SOURCE Constellation1