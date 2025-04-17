Fathom Integrates the REACH Framework™ to Help Customer Success Teams Drive Expansion with AI

"Sales teams have long benefited from structured methodologies like MEDDPICC and SPICED," said Rod Cherkas, creator of the REACH Framework™. "Now, Customer Success teams can benefit from an equally powerful and automated approach to evaluating growth potential, without adding more work." Post this

With REACH summaries built into Fathom's platform, Customer Success and Account Management teams can now:

Save time by automating the identification of key customer growth signals

Prioritize high-growth accounts using a repeatable, proven strategic framework

See the big picture with account-level summaries across all calls and interactions

Accelerate follow-up by syncing insights into popular CRM and Customer Success tools

"Sales teams have long benefited from structured methodologies like MEDDPICC and SPICED," said Rod Cherkas, CEO of HelloCCO and creator of the REACH Framework™. "Now, Customer Success teams can benefit from an equally powerful and automated approach to evaluating growth potential, without adding more work."

"The REACH summary format showcases how Fathom can power a new level of insight for post-sale teams," said Brittany Bingham, VP of Marketing at Fathom. "By automating strategic meeting analysis, we're helping companies scale their expansion efforts with greater consistency and speed."

The REACH Framework™ summary is now available to all Fathom paid users.

About Fathom

Fathom is the #1 AI notetaker that automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings—empowering teams to focus on the conversation instead of taking notes. Hundreds of thousands of companies use Fathom to streamline communication, automate follow-up, and drive results. Join free at fathom.video today.

About HelloCCO

HelloCCO is a strategy consulting firm led by Rod Cherkas. It is focused on helping post-sale teams drive predictable revenue growth and operational efficiency. Rod is the author of REACH: A Framework for Driving Revenue Growth from Your Existing Customers and creator of the REACH Framework™, a widely adopted methodology for identifying and accelerating expansion opportunities.

