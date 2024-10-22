Fatty15 Named Newsweek Readers' Choice Best Supplement for 2024

Newsweek readers voted Fatty15's C15:0 supplement the top supplement of the year.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fatty15, the groundbreaking C15:0 supplement transforming the future of healthy aging, has been named the #1 Best Supplement in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. Expert panelists selected an initial 10 brands as finalists for best supplement, and Newsweek Readers then voted on who would win as the 'best of the best'.

This prestigious recognition comes during Longevity Month, a time when the spotlight is on solutions that extend not just lifespan, but healthspan. Fatty15 is leading this charge with its revolutionary, patented and pure C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) ingredient. C15:0, the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in nearly 100 years, is a healthy, odd-chain saturated fatty acid. Fatty15 has been proven to reverse key hallmarks of aging and slow biological aging markers. Backed by a growing body of science, fatty15 promotes metabolic, liver and heart health—all essential to aging well.

Unlike other supplements, fatty15 delivers pure C15:0, an essential fatty acid scientifically proven to strengthen cell membranes and repair mitochondrial function—key factors in fighting the effects of aging. Additionally, 72% of fatty15 customers report feeling or seeing benefits, such as improved sleep, calmer mood, and improved overall comfort, within 16 weeks.

In addition to this new honor, fatty15 has also been recently recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, Mindful Awards Best Overall Supplement, and was the subject of a TEDx Talk on the power of C15:0 to transform global health. These accolades further underscore fatty15's potential to revolutionize the supplement industry and challenge conventional thinking about healthy aging and longevity.

"Our customers love fatty15 because it is a game-changer for aging well, and this award from Newsweek readers is a powerful testament to that," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics. "We're thrilled to see people experiencing the benefits firsthand and embracing fatty15 as their longevity supplement."

Benefits of the pure C15:0 in fatty15 are supported by over 100 peer-reviewed studies including clinical trials. Research published in leading journals like The Journal of Nutrition and The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition highlights C15:0's ability to support cardiometabolic, red blood cell and liver health. In fact, recent studies have shown that fatty15 has broader and safer cell-based benefits compared to traditional omega-3s, as well as more clinically relevant cellular benefits than well-known longevity compounds such as rapamycin, metformin, and acarbose.

Fatty15 is on a global mission to replenish, restore, empower, and optimize longer life with longer health. Learn more at fatty15.com and nerd out on the science at DiscoverC15.com.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working, and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

