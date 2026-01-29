FAU Accelerates European Expansion with Its 7th Showcase at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026

FAU will take part in Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026 for the seventh consecutive year, aiming to strengthen its brand presence in the European market and expand global partnerships. The brand will showcase its best-selling lines, including Shiny Pumpkin and Skin Solution BB, at a dedicated booth in Hall 22, Booth B84d, where premium beauty brands are concentrated.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FAU, a premium aesthetic skincare brand, announced its participation in the 7th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, the world's largest B2B beauty trade show, taking place from March 26 to 28 in Bologna, Italy.

Now in its 57th edition, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is the world's largest B2B beauty trade show and a global hub for the beauty industry, bringing together over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and over 250,000 buyers worldwide. For FAU, this 7th participation represents a strategic milestone in its ongoing European expansion and its commitment to delivering high-performance K-aesthetic solutions to the global market.

Located at Hall 22, Booth B84d, a premium zone dedicated to leading beauty innovators, FAU will present its comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the rising global demand for skinimalism and high-performance barrier care, while actively exploring distribution and collaboration opportunities with global partners.

At the exhibition, FAU will spotlight its flagship Shiny Pumpkin line, presenting a focused showcase of its high-performance aesthetic solutions. The showcase will highlight FAU's signature product lines, including:

The Shiny Pumpkin Series, a specialized aesthetic line designed to restore skin radiance and vitality through high-performance formulations.

Skin Solution BB Cream, a long-standing global bestseller recognized for its superior coverage and skin-soothing properties.

Core Intensive Line, engineered to strengthen the skin barrier, aligning with the global "barrier-first" skincare trend.

Glow Pumpkin B2C Line, translating professional-grade aesthetic technology into daily skincare, delivering clinic-inspired results for at-home use.

"Cosmoprof Bologna is a vital platform for connecting with global partners who value clinical expertise," said a representative from FAU. "Marking our seventh participation at this prestigious event, we are excited to demonstrate how our aesthetic heritage translates into innovative, high-performance solutions for both professionals and modern consumers worldwide."

Currently collaborating with aesthetic professionals in over 43 countries, FAU continues to drive steady export growth. Following the exhibition, the brand plans to actively expand its distribution channels and partnerships across Europe and other key global markets.

Meet FAU at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, Hall 22, Booth B84d. To arrange a one-on-one business meeting in advance, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.faucosmetic.com.

About FAU

FAU is a leading South Korean derma-aesthetic skincare brand that combines clinical expertise with advanced skin science. Founded in 2009 for professional clinics, FAU now delivers high-performance solutions across skincare, makeup, and home-care product lines, specializing in skin regeneration and barrier repair.

Media Contact

Seol Shin, FAU, 82 70-8645-2026, [email protected], www.faucosmetic.com

SOURCE FAU