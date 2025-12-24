FAU Strengthens Global K-Beauty Leadership with 9th Consecutive BB Cream No.1 Win and ESG Initiatives

"Being recognized as the No.1 BB Cream for nine consecutive years is a testament to our commitment to innovative derma-aesthetic science and the trust of our customers. We continue to provide professional-grade skincare solutions while advancing our ESG initiatives." — Mi-Hwa Choi, CEO of FAU. Post this

FAU's signature BB Cream, trusted by consumers for its seamless coverage, superior hydration, and long-lasting wear, continues to be a flagship product for achieving naturally radiant skin. With cumulative sales exceeding 5 million units, it has solidified its position as a consumer favorite.

This year, the newly reformulated 3rd-generation Puff BB Cream incorporates FAU's advanced skincare science, a hygienic integrated puff design, and an 8-hour long-lasting formula, ensuring flawless, radiant makeup throughout the day.

For more information on FAU's BB Cream lineup and other premium makeup products, visit the official FAU makeup page at https://www.faucosmetic.com/products/make‑up/

ESG in Action: Supporting Multicultural Families

As part of its ESG commitment, FAU donated 250 units of five premium skincare products, valued at approximately KRW 10.25 million (about USD 7,500), to 50 immigrant participants completing a Korean language course in Hanam City. Organized in partnership with the Hanam Family Support Center and the Multicultural Family Support Association, the initiative provided professional-grade skincare products to support the participants' integration and well-being.

City officials, Multicultural Family Support Association representatives, and center staff attended the event, where FAU reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to sustainable social contribution initiatives promoting shared growth and community care.

Briquette Donation Campaign for Winter Support

FAU carried out the "Sharing Briquettes of Love" volunteer campaign to support low-income households in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province. On November 28, the company donated 1,500 briquettes in partnership with the BabSang Community Briquette Bank.

CEO Mi-Hwa Choi, FAU employees, and members of FAU Pro, a network of aesthetic clinic directors, personally delivered the briquettes, navigating narrow alleyways and sloped streets for over two hours to reach households struggling with heating. Amid rising energy costs and declining corporate donations nationwide, this initiative provided essential winter support to vulnerable families. FAU Pro members also contributed additional funds and actively participated in delivery, offering warmth and care to neighbors in need.

About FAU

Founded in 2009 as a professional derma-aesthetic cosmetics brand, FAU initially developed products for skincare specialists and aesthetic clinics. Today, the brand offers a full range of skincare and makeup products, exporting to over 43 countries and promoting K-Beauty excellence globally. FAU leads the "Home Aesthetic" trend by providing high-performance products that allow professional-grade results at home, integrating advanced skin science with a spirit of sharing to achieve sustainable beauty.

