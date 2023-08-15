Faye Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for 10th Consecutive Year

As a ten-time honoree, Faye becomes a member of the Inc. 5000 10X Club, an accomplishment that fewer than one percent of all Inc. 5000 recipients have achieved. Tweet this

"We're immensely proud to have secured a position on the Inc. 5000 list for an amazing tenth consecutive year," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "This milestone is a clear testament to the dedication and hard work exhibited by our exceptional team, our commitment to being a growth organization, and the strong partnerships we've cultivated over the years."

Faye's consistent presence alongside renowned corporations like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow underscores their continued commitment to excellence and innovation. As Faye enters its tenth year on the Inc. 5000, the organization continues to set new benchmarks for success.

"We extend congratulations to all the members of the 2023 Inc. 5000," said Faye. "It's our honor to share this recognition with such a prestigious group of organizations that have demonstrated such a sterling commitment to growth and excellence."

How the 2023 Inc. 5000 Companies Were Selected

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum required revenue for 2022 is $2 million.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate SugarCRM, Freshworks, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more into complex tech stacks.‥

An Inc. 5000 award winner ten years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the 2023 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year and the 2022 North America Zendesk GTM Partner of the Year.‥

The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.‥

