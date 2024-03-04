Faye Honored as 2024 SugarCRM Partner of Year (Americas)

"We're honored to be recognized by Sugar as their Partner of the Year for the fifth year in a row," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. Post this

Each year, Sugar spotlights the outstanding efforts, contributions, and results from its partner community serving Sugar customers worldwide. Award winners are chosen based on partner performance, customer outcomes, and commitment to Sugar's product and service standards.

"We're proud to have an outstanding global partner ecosystem that goes above and beyond to deliver unparalleled value to our customers," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. "Our partners share a commitment to fuel business transformation and growth while embodying Sugar's commitment to helping customers automate anything, accelerate everything, and anticipate what's next. We congratulate this year's top performers and celebrate their incredible achievements."

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate SugarCRM, Salesforce, Freshworks, Zendesk, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and more into complex tech stacks.

An Inc. 5000 award winner ten years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the 2023 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year and the 2022 North America Zendesk GTM Partner of the Year.

The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.

For more information, please visit https://fayedigital.com/.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: http://www.sugarcrm.com.

Media Contact

Josette Weinstein, Faye, 818-280-4820, [email protected], https://fayedigital.com/

SOURCE Faye